"When Jitesh got out, I said that's it" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shashank Singh's knock in Punjab Kings' IPL 2024 win vs Gujarat Titans

Aakash Chopra has lauded Shashank Singh for playing a match-winning knock from a seemingly losing position in the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) IPL 2024 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Titans set PBKS a 200-run target after being asked to bat first in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4. Shashank then smoked an unbeaten 61 off just 29 deliveries to help the visitors register a three-wicket win with a ball to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Shashank for taking the Punjab Kings over the line virtually from the dead.

"When PBKS got to bat, they didn't start well. (Jonny) Bairstow did hit four or five fours but Shikhar (Dhawan) got out, and then Bairstow. Prabhsimran Singh played well for a while but then Sam Curran got out. He hit the ball straight into the fielder's hand," he said (16:40).

"Then when Jitesh (Sharma) got out, I said that's it, how would they win now? Noor had already picked up two wickets and Rashid Khan had an over left. However, Shashank came there, as it is said 'Shashank Redemption'. He comes from Mumbai, went to Puducherry as well, and then came to Chhattisgarh," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that the Chhattisgarh all-rounder wasn't a sought-after player at the auction.

"He has a decent sample size of cricket. He once hit Lockie Ferguson at the Wankhede, if I remember correctly. He hit 20-odd runs in an over, he was very good. After that, no one, including Punjab, wanted him and we were thinking why because there are very few batters who bat down the order and he has the power, and he showed that power," he stated.

The Punjab Kings, who acquired Shashank for ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2024 auction, originally thought they had bought the wrong player due to name confusion. However, they later clarified that they intended to buy the 32-year-old.

"The range and the game awareness he showed was absolutely outstanding" - Aakash Chopra on Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh smashed six fours and four sixes during his innings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While praising Shashank Singh's strokeplay and game sense, Aakash Chopra also appreciated Ashutosh Sharma (31 off 17) for playing his role to perfection.

"The sort of shots he played and the way he read the ball from the hand, the range and the game awareness he showed was absolutely outstanding. Singh is king, very good. Then came Ashutosh (Sharma) as an Impact Player. He got to bat at No. 8. You send a No. 8 player when nothing is left in the match," he elaborated (17:40).

"We saw the same cricketing smarts in him as well. This is a different kind of generation, whether it is Ashutosh or Shashank Singh. Both of them were absolutely stellar. Shashank was playing very well. However, if Ashutosh hadn't played well, Shashank's knock wouldn't have been of any use," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Ashutosh joined Shashank in the middle when the Punjab Kings needed 50 runs off 27 deliveries. The former dominated their 43-run partnership, which came off just 3.4 overs, before Shashank sealed the game in Harpreet Brar's company.

