When was the last time CSK lost four matches in a row in the same season before IPL 2025?

The misery continued for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their fans as the Men in Yellow suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in the IPL 2025 clash. They lost against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at PCA New International Cricket Stadium on April 8. After opening the season with a convincing win over the Mumbai Indians (MI), things have rapidly gone downhill for CSK as they sit on just two points from nine outings.

Renowned for their consistency and dominance over the years in the IPL, losing four straight games is a rarity for CSK. Yet, it is not the first time the five-time champions have endured such a lengthy losing streak.

CSK last suffered a similar four-match losing streak in 2022, when they suffered defeats in their first matches of the season. Under new captain Ravindra Jadeja, they lost comprehensively to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

CSK finally broke the rut with a win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their fifth game of the season. The 2022 campaign ended up being one of CSK's worst in their rich IPL history. They won only four out of 14 outings and finished second to bottom in the final standings.

Yet, CSK fans can take solace from the other instance they lost four consecutive matches in an IPL season. Back in 2010, the side under MS Dhoni endured a four-match losing streak in the middle of the season before turning things around and winning their first title.

"Catches we have been dropping, the same batsman is scoring 15, 20, 30 runs" - Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad criticized the side's poor fielding and catching after suffering a fourth consecutive defeat in the PBKS clash. CSK missed several opportunities against PBKS opener Priyansh Arya and paid a heavy price as the batter scored a match-winning 42-ball 103.

CSK had also dropped several catches of key batters in their previous games - many of which proved to be costly.

Speaking about their fielding post-game, Gaikwad said (Via Cricbuzz):

"I think the last four games, the only point of difference (fielding being the difference). It has been critical. The catches we have been dropping, the same batsman is scoring 15,20, 30 runs. We were getting wickets at regular intervals but they kept the momentum going. 10-15 runs lesser would have helped us. But it comes down to dropped catches."

He added:

"I spoke ahead of the game that we have to enjoy the fielding. If you are nervous, you will drop a catch. If you look to be a standout fielder, save those two three, get that run-out, it helps the team. Batting and bowling you can have bad days."

CSK will look to avoid losing five straight games for the first time in an IPL season when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, April 11.

