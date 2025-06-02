When was the last time Punjab Kings reached the final before IPL 2025?

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jun 02, 2025 02:53 IST
2025 IPL: Qualifier 2 - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
PBKS are set to play an IPL final after 11 years. (Pic: Getty Images).

Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a clinical five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. With the victory, the Punjab-based side advanced into the final after 11 years.

PBKS (formerly Kings XI Punjab) last made it to an IPL final in the 2014 edition. They finished as the runners-up of the season, suffering a heartbreaking three-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Batting first, Punjab registered 199/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of Wriddhiman Saha's magnificent unbeaten 115 off 55 balls. However, his terrific knock was overshadowed by Kolkata's Manish Pandey's heroics.

Pandey scored 94 runs off 50 deliveries, playing a starring role in KKR's triumph. The Kolkata-based side ended up on the victorious side in the last-over thriller to clinch their second IPL title.

After a long wait, Punjab Kings now have another shot at winning their maiden IPL trophy. They will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, June 3.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer guided Punjab Kings to an emphatic victory in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to field first in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. MI finished with 203/5 in 20 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav (44 off 26), Tilak Varma (44 off 29), Naman Dhir (37* off 18) and Jonny Bairstow (38 off 24) chipping in with valuable contributions.

Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers, recording figures of 4-0-43-2. Chasing the stiff target, PBKS did a commendable job.

Iyer played a captain's knock, taking his team to victory with a stunning unbeaten knock of 87 from 41 balls. He struck eight maximums and five fours, dazzling the viewers with his batting exploits.

Left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar claimed two wickets for MI. Iyer was adjudged the Player of the Match in the crucial knockout encounter as Punjab overhauled the target in 19 overs.

