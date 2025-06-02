When was the last time Punjab Kings reached the final before IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a clinical five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. With the victory, the Punjab-based side advanced into the final after 11 years.

Ad

PBKS (formerly Kings XI Punjab) last made it to an IPL final in the 2014 edition. They finished as the runners-up of the season, suffering a heartbreaking three-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Batting first, Punjab registered 199/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of Wriddhiman Saha's magnificent unbeaten 115 off 55 balls. However, his terrific knock was overshadowed by Kolkata's Manish Pandey's heroics.

Pandey scored 94 runs off 50 deliveries, playing a starring role in KKR's triumph. The Kolkata-based side ended up on the victorious side in the last-over thriller to clinch their second IPL title.

Ad

Trending

After a long wait, Punjab Kings now have another shot at winning their maiden IPL trophy. They will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, June 3.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer guided Punjab Kings to an emphatic victory in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to field first in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. MI finished with 203/5 in 20 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav (44 off 26), Tilak Varma (44 off 29), Naman Dhir (37* off 18) and Jonny Bairstow (38 off 24) chipping in with valuable contributions.

Ad

Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers, recording figures of 4-0-43-2. Chasing the stiff target, PBKS did a commendable job.

Iyer played a captain's knock, taking his team to victory with a stunning unbeaten knock of 87 from 41 balls. He struck eight maximums and five fours, dazzling the viewers with his batting exploits.

Expand Tweet

Left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar claimed two wickets for MI. Iyer was adjudged the Player of the Match in the crucial knockout encounter as Punjab overhauled the target in 19 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More