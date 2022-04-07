When was the last time a team qualified for IPL playoffs after losing 1st 3 matches? 

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have got off to horrendous starts in IPL 2022. They are the two most successful teams in the competition's history with nine titles between them.

But in this year's Indian Premier League season, MI and CSK are in the bottom half of the table with no points from three matches.

MI have lost against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022, whereas CSK have suffered defeats at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

While CSK had never lost their first three matches in any of the previous IPL seasons, MI have accomplished the dubious feat four times in the past. In fact, they won the title in 2015 after losing their first three matches.

The Rohit Sharma-led outfit lost against Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in their first three games of 2015. They even lost their fourth match against Chennai but made an incredible comeback to bag the second position in the points table.

MI won eight of their next 10 matches to storm into the playoffs. They went on to win the title that year.

No team has qualified for IPL playoffs in the last 6 years after losing its first 3 matches

While Mumbai Indians made it to the playoffs in 2015 despite losing their first three games, no team has managed to replicate that after them. MI lost their opening three games in 2018 and eventually missed out on a place in the top four.

The following year, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals finished in the bottom half of the points table after losing their first three fixtures. In 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad were defeated in their first three games and took home the wooden spoon.

It will be interesting to see if Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings can make a grand comeback in IPL 2022.

