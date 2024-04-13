When is LSG's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in match 26 of IPL 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 12. Batting first after winning the toss, LSG put up a below-par 167-7 on the board, a total Delhi chased down with ease in 18.1 overs.

Lucknow's big names failed to fire with the bat in Friday's encounter. Quinton de Kock was dismissed for 19, while skipper KL Rahul scored 39 off 22, but could not convert his start. Devdutt Padikkal (3), Marcus Stoinis (8) and Nicholas Pooran (0) all fell in quick succession to put Lucknow in trouble. It needed a fine hand from Ayush Badoni (55* off 35) and some support from Arshad Khan (20* off 16) to push Lucknow Super Giants past the 165-run mark.

The total wasn't enough though as Delhi Capitals cruised to victory in 18.1 overs. LSG's loss to Delhi ended their three-match winning streak in IPL 2024.

Rahul and co. will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 14. LSG are currently fourth in the points table, with six points from five matches and a net run rate of +0.436.

LSG's next match is an away game against KKR

KKR are second in the points table, having won three of their four matches so far. Kolkata began their campaign in the T20 league with a close four-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-scoring clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In their second match of IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders got the better of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets. Impressively, this was an away game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in which KKR chased 183 with ease.

Kolkata completed a hat-trick of wins in thumping fashion when they hammered Delhi Capitals by 106 runs at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. KKR posted the second-highest IPL total of 272-7 in this match and then bowled out Delhi for 166 in 17.2 overs.

KKR's winning streak ended when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hammered them by seven wickets at Chepauk. Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders were held to 137-9, a total CSK chased down in 17.4 overs.