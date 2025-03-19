When MS Dhoni lost his bat off Jasprit Bumrah and yet got caught out but was called back in CSK vs MI match [Watch]

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed several unique and thrilling moments over the years and one such instance was the drama surrounding MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah in the 2019 IPL season. The said moment dates back to the highly-anticipated battle between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2019.

CSK, who were defending champions after their incredible run in 2018, won the toss and elected to bat first on their home ground at Chepauk Stadium. However, excellent bowling from the MI bowlers had the home side on the mat at 65 for 4 in the 13th over when Dhoni walked out to bat.

The CSK skipper forged a crucial 57-run partnership with Ambati Rayudu, propelling the side to 122 for 4 in 19 overs. In came Bumrah to bowl the final over of the innings and the duel between arguably the greatest finisher and death bowler had fans on the edge of their seat.

Yet, in an anti-climatic moment, Dhoni, in an attempt to maximize the remaining deliveries, swung the bat off Bumrah's first ball - a full toss outside off-stump and lost his bat. The ball took the splice off his willow and went straight to Ishan Kishan at point, who took the catch safely.

However, just as Dhoni was making his way back to the pavilion, the umpires called him back as Bumrah had overstepped, resulting in a front-foot no-ball.

Here is a video of the whole drama from Dhoni's miscue, while losing his bat, to the Bumrah no-ball call:

Despite the reprieve, Dhoni could not make it count as CSK scored only nine runs off the final over to finish on 131 for 4 in their 20 overs. He finished with a crucial 37* off 29 deliveries, while Bumrah had economical figures of 0 for 31 in 4 overs.

MI brushed aside CSK despite MS Dhoni's strong finish in IPL 2019 Qualifier 1

MI stormed into the final after dispatching CSK in the IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 [Credit: Getty]

MS Dhoni's saving act with the bat was not enough for CSK as MI coasted to a comfortable win in the 2019 IPL Qualifier 1. Chasing 132, MI got off to a poor start at 21 for 2 in the fourth over.

However, Suryakumar Yadav smashed a brilliant 54-ball 71* to help the then-three-time champions complete a six-wicket win in the 19th over. The result helped MI qualify for the 2019 IPL final, while CSK had to face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in qualifier 2.

CSK defeated DC in that contest to book their berth for the final against MI in a repeat of Qualifier 1. Unfortunately for Dhoni and his Men, history repeated itself and MI pulled off a thrilling one-run win in the summit clash to win their fourth IPL title.

