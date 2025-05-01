"When Punjab needed a hero, Shreyas Iyer said: ‘Hold my bat!" - Fans hail star batter for match-winning 72 in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer produced a match-winning knock of 72 from 41 deliveries in the IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium on April 30. Chasing a massive 191 for victory, Iyer walked into bat with the side at 44/1 in the fifth over.

Despite the challenging required run-rate, the 30-year-old remained unfazed and reached his half-century off just 32 deliveries. Iyer accelerated further from that point to score 22 off his next eight deliveries before getting dismissed with PBKS inches away from victory. It was Iyer's fourth half-century of the season, with all four coming in away games.

Iyer's latest batting masterclass took him to 360 runs for the season in ten matches at an average of 51.42 and a strike rate of 180.90.

Fans on X hailed the PBKS skipper for his masterful knock, saying:

"When Punjab needed a hero, Shreyas Iyer said: ‘Hold my bat!"

Fans continued praising Iyer for his match-winning innings, saying:

"Shreyas Iyer deserves to be the captain of the Indian cricket team in ODIs and T20s."

"Iyer Saab took it personally and banged CSK out of IPL in Chepauk," tweeted a fan.

"Shreyas Iyer's gift to his idol greatest human being Rohit Sharma on his birthday," a fan said.

"Feel like I thrive whenever there is a big total on the board" - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer expressed his desire and love for chasing big targets after helping PBKS win against CSK. His side got over the line in their run-chase of 191 with two balls to spare in the final over.

Iyer was adjudged the Player of the Match for his magnificent knock, and he said at the post-match presentation (Via ESPN Cricinfo):

I love chasing on any field. I feel like I thrive whenever there is a big total on the board and you need to take the charge and momentum for the team for the rest of the batters to come and go full throttle. . I just play with my approach. Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't."

He added:

"Lately I have been battin ga lot in the nets and facing the quick bowlers, especially with the new ball and that's given me immense confidence. This is one part I have really worked on. And the attitude is something that I keep high whenever I approach the field. So I think all these small boxes have been ticked and that's there to see."

The win over CSK took PBKS to 13 points in ten outings and second place on the points table. They will play the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Dharamsala on May 4.

