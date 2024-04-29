When is RCB's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hammered Gujarat Titans (GT) by nine wickets in match number 45 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 28.

Sent into bat by RCB, Gujarat posted 200-3. In their chase, Royal Challengers Bengaluru romped home in 16 overs.

Gujarat Titans' total was built around Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 84 off 49, while Shahrukh Khan hammered 58 off 30. In their chase, Bengaluru lost skipper Faf du Plessis for 24 off 12. However, Will Jacks clobbered a sensational 100* off 41, smacking five fours and as many as 10 sixes.

Jacks and Virat Kohli (70 off 44) added an unbroken 166 for the second wicket as RCB registered their second successive win in IPL 2024. While Jacks dominated proceedings, Kohli hit six fours and three sixes in his knock.

Bengaluru will look to make it three wins in a row when they face Gujarat Titans again, this time at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 4.

Can RCB continue to dominate Gujarat Titans or will the latter fight back?

The RCB vs GT match on May 4 will be match number 52 of IPL 2024. This will be an evening game, which will start at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain last in the points table despite winning their last two matches. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are seventh, with eight points from 10 matches. GT have won two and lost three of their last five matches.

They beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets in Jaipur on April 10, chasing down a target of 197 off the last ball. GT were then hammered by Delhi Capitals by six wickets in Ahmedabad. Batting first, they were bowled out for 89 in 17.3 overs, their lowest IPL total. DC cruised home in their chase.

Gujarat Titans hit back by registering a three-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. Bowling first, they held PBKS to 142 and sneaked home in the chase. In their last two matches, though, they lost to Delhi Capitals and RCB.

GT went down to DC for the second time in IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 24. Batting first, Delhi Capitals posted 224-4 before restricting GT to 220-8.

