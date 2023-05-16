"When he is in rhythm, he finishes half the match in the powerplay" - Harbhajan Singh lauds Mohammad Shami's spell in Gujarat Titans' win vs SRH

Harbhajan Singh has lauded Mohammad Shami for virtually sealing a win for the Gujarat Titans (GT) with his spell in the powerplay overs in their IPL 2023 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Shubman Gill's century helped the Titans set a 189-run target for SRH after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15. Shami then returned figures of 4/21 in four overs as the defending champions restricted the visitors to 154/9 to complete a 34-run win and become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked about his thoughts on Shami wounding the opposition with his first spell, to which he responded:

"He gave a massive wound. He gave a blow in the first over. Then Rahul Tripathi's wicket - that was a big one. After that, the batters didn't know much in his entire spell. When he is in rhythm, he finishes half the match in the powerplay."

The former Indian spinner pointed out that the veteran seamer's dismissal of Aiden Markram was almost a knockout blow for the SunRisers Hyderabad, stating:

"He sort of broke their back when he dismissed their captain. Any team would want such a bowler, who bowls with the new ball and bowls good yorkers at the death. He puts in all his experience."

Shami dismissed Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram in his three-over spell in the powerplay. He later got rid of Heinrich Klaasen (64 off 44) to virtually end SRH's slim hopes of overhauling the target.

"It is matchless" - Harbhajan Singh on Mohammad Shami's bowling

Mohammad Shami had Rahul Tripathi caught at slip. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Harbhajan Singh was particularly in awe of Mohammad Shami's impeccable line and length and ability to swing the ball, saying:

"This is not the first time. He has bowled four-wicket spells multiple times. He always picks up wickets with the new ball. It is unbelievable the way he bowls. He pitches the ball at the perfect spot and along with that the way he gets the ball to swing, it is matchless."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was also asked about his thoughts on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's spell, to which he replied:

"You will have to praise him. He didn't bowl even one ball in the batters' zone. He kept it away from them and picked up five wickets. We have always seen his performance with the new ball but he doesn't get hit that easily with the old ball as well."

Bhuvneshwar registered figures of 5/30 in the Gujarat Titans' innings. However, his effort went in vain as Hardik Pandya and Co. registered a convincing win and knocked SRH out of the tournament.

