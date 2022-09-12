"When selected, you dream to play for India & hopefully it’ll happen soon" - Rahul Tripathi lives in the present amid stiff competition

Rahul Tripathi has always been "so close, yet so far." From being ignored by the national selectors for almost an entire year, to almost winning the IPL 2021 title with KKR only to get injured in the final, to not getting to debut despite getting picked in both the T20I and ODI teams recently – it is sometimes tough to be Rahul Tripathi.

Slowly but steadily, though, the 31-year-old is climbing up the ladder. The very first breakthrough came on June 15 this year as he received his maiden India call-up for the two T20Is against Ireland in Dublin. He then traveled to England for the opening game of the three-match series. But Rahul Tripathi’s only outing came on July 3, in a tour T20 game against Northamptonshire, against whom he managed to score a 11-ball 7.

Hopes of getting the coveted India cap were reinvigorated when the top-order batter was handed a ticket to Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series. But the wait continued. In between, Tripathi – who had his best IPL season this year with SRH – was overlooked for the five T20Is versus the West Indies, whilst getting the nod in a different format.

To buttress his agony, 14 out of the 17 players got to play in Ireland and 13 of the 16 members got a game in Harare, while several opening combinations were tried out against the Windies.

But Rahul Tripathi is also someone who will put his head down and keep knocking on the door until it breaks. Thus, he isn’t downcast. He has taken the learnings (and some reality checks) in his stride and, after taking some time off, he is back doing what has helped him realize the first half of every cricketer’s childhood dream.

The T20 World Cup is about a month away. Add a year for the ODI showpiece event. But imagine this. You’ve had a breakout IPL – 413 runs at a strike rate of 158.24 – and got picked in both white-ball formats, and you are now playing four-day cricket in the Duleep Trophy. What do you do if you are Rahul Tripathi?

Excerpts from Sportskeeda's exclusive interview with Rahul Tripathi:

Q. A longstanding dream came true when you were picked for the Ireland tour and then for the ODI squad in Zimbabwe. But when you didn’t get the India cap and played just a tour game, was that a reality check?

Rahul Tripathi: No, it’s not like that. I am happy that at least I have come into the scheme of things. And obviously, there are players who have been performing consistently. But I think my opportunity will definitely come, and my job is to keep performing in whatever opportunities I get. Definitely, when you get selected, you aim and dream to play for India, and hopefully it’ll happen soon.

Q. 14 of the 17 players got to play against Ireland and 13 of the 16 players got a game in Zimbabwe. Different opening combinations were also tried out. Do you feel a bit hard done by?

Rahul Tripathi: I don’t look at it that way, that all the people got opportunities. It was about whatever the team required. Sometimes we won some games very quickly, so some of the batters didn’t get to bat. So everybody got their opportunity and, hopefully, I’ll also get mine soon.

Q. When you saw your name on the list that evening in June, how would you describe your feelings?

Rahul Tripathi: It was a very happy moment. It was obviously a dream come true. Every cricketer, when they start playing, aims to play for the country. So obviously, it was a big dream getting fulfilled. It was a very proud moment for me and my family.

Q. When you did don the Indian jersey on July 3 against Northamptonshire, how did it feel?

Rahul Tripathi: It was a tour game, but still, wearing the Indian jersey to bat was a special moment. Be it any game, but representing your country and wearing that blue jersey is always special. It wasn’t an international game, it was a practice game only, but it was a nice experience for me.

Q. What are the learnings – both physical and mental – for you from these two tours?

Rahul Tripathi: Being around these guys on the two tours, I got to know how the team is functioning, what are the things that I need to keep adding to my game, how everybody is working on their game in order to keep getting better.

Q. Did you have conversations with the seniors about the same?

Rahul Tripathi: It doesn't happen that way. When you get a game, then you’ll understand what things you need to keep going. We went there by performing somewhere, so obviously, we’ve done well. So that is not the point. And when you are not getting a game, it is important to contribute to the team in whatever way you can. Simultaneously, it is equally important to keep working hard on the physical aspect. And obviously, watching a game from the outside is also something where you can analyze the game and visualize what things you can do better if and when you get the opportunity.

Q. Lots of players opened the innings on the West Indies tour, which happened in between. Sitting at home, does some sort of frustration creep in because you were left out even before they tried you out?

Rahul Tripathi: No, I think all the players were available, and I knew my opportunity would again come. Coming back, I took some time off and then worked on my physical fitness while also practicing. So, no such thought had come in.

Q. You had your best IPL season this year, followed by the call-up for the Ireland T20Is. But then, you were suddenly picked for an ODI series. Do you feel the selections have been erratic of late?

Rahul Tripathi: Over the years, I have been playing List A cricket as well. And for those players who do well in T20s, it is not that difficult to adjust to the other white-ball format. It is just that, one-day demands that you be ready for more challenges and different situations. So it’s just about getting mentally ready.

Q. There might still be few places up for grabs in India's T20I team. Do you sometimes in your head compete with the fringe players on an individual basis?

Rahul Tripathi: I think it’s a very healthy competition. And it’s just about, when you get your opportunity – whichever team you are playing for – how you can make that team win. That’s the ultimate goal, that’s why we play cricket. And I think, the most important thing is to be in the present and enjoy your cricket. That is how you learn and keep improving.

Q. At this moment, is Rahul Tripathi focusing on the ODI World Cup or the T20 World Cup?

Rahul Tripathi: If I do well and keep performing whenever I get my opportunities, then I’ll definitely play both the formats. Right now, I am just focusing on whatever opportunities are coming, how I can become a better player and contribute more to the team.

Q. Not many players have debuted for India after turning 30. Would you be slightly more careful about your body because an injury can further consume time?

Rahul Tripathi: I would definitely like to stay fit. When you play the IPL, and then the whole domestic season and all, fitness becomes an important factor. And staying fit obviously gives you an edge in the game. We’ve seen how hard everybody has been working now on their fitness to improve themselves.

Q. Midway through IPL 2021, we did an interview when KKR were deploying you at various numbers. But you looked at the positive side of things, saying that you are getting flexible and can bat at any number. Are all those hardwork, unstability coming to fruition now?

Rahul Tripathi: Yes, definitely. Over the years, I have tried to face whatever challenges have come my way and come out of them. And that’s what helped me. In the IPL also, if you ask me to bat in any position, I am comfortable to bat at that number. And that’s a mental thing as well, to prepare yourself for different positions. I am happy that I could bring this to my game.

Q. Did you get any insights or valuable tips from Brian Lara during your time with SRH?

Rahul Tripathi: It was fun interacting with him, and having such a legend around is obviously a blessing. We had chats both on and off the field, those small, small tips are also important. So it was really helpful during the season.

Q. After these two tours, is there a Rahul Tripathi 2.0 - in terms of the learnings and unlearnings?

Rahul Tripathi: The process of improvement never stops. There’s always something to learn. And also, you like to keep up what you are doing – the consistency part of things. I think I have done well in the IPL, so I’d definitely look to keep doing the same things and keep improving myself. That is what my goal is. And these two tours have definitely helped me taste success, given me a feel of what the Indian dressing room and the team is all about.

Q. Were these two tours sort of an eye opener for you?

Rahul Tripathi: Nothing like an eye-opener, because it’s not something very different. It’s just about understanding how I can approach a particular situation. Since my childhood, whenever I have gotten opportunities, I have always tried to stick to my basics while also keep improving. It’s nothing like, everything is changing all of a sudden.

Q. Being a math nut, army kid, certain values have remained with you since childhood. But then, this cricketing journey must have been a learning curve of its own. What would you tell to all those fellow cricketers who are yet to realise their dream?

Rahul Tripathi: The most important thing is to keep enjoying cricket, because that is what you start playing for. But with the enjoyment, there’s always a certain hard work that you need to do in order to improve yourself. Like, how it was a blessing for me that I got this opportunity to play for my country. And if I keep enjoying it, then I’ll start enjoying it more rather than feel any pressure of expectations.

