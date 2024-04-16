When is SRH's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) rewrote the record books yet again during their IPL 2024 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15. Batting first, they put up 287-3 on the board, breaking their own record for the highest IPL total [277-3], which they had posted against Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier in the season.

In a record-breaking high-scoring clash, SunRisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs in match 30 of IPL 2024. After posting 287 on the board, Hyderabad held Bengaluru to 262-7. SunRisers Hyderabad fans will be looking for more entertainment when SRH take on Delhi Capitals in their next IPL 2024 clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 20.

SRH's win on Monday was their fourth in IPL 2024 from six games. They are in fourth position on the points table. RCB are last with one win from seven matches. While they fell short of the target against Hyderabad, a total of 549 runs were scored in the match - a record for most runs in any T20 game.

SRH would look to continue their winning streak against Delhi Capitals

Following their win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, SRH's next match in IPL 2024 will be against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 20. The DC vs SRH contest would be an evening game, which would start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

DC are having a rather poor IPL 2024 campaign. They are currently in ninth position in the points table, with two wins and four losses from six matches. Delhi Capitals began their IPL 2024 journey with losses to Punjab Kings (four wickets) and Rajasthan Royals (12 runs) in away games.

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi registered their maiden win of IPL 2024 when they got the better of defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 20 runs in Visakhapatnam. In their next match, they were hammered by Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam.

In their fifth match in IPL 2024, DC went down to Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in a high-scoring contest at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals got back to winning ways by hammering Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in an away clash.

