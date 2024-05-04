When is SRH's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run in match number 50 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 2. Batting first after winning the toss, SRH put up 201-3 before restricting RR to 200-7.

Nitish Reddy top-scored for the Sunrisers, smashing three fours and eight sixes in his 76* off 42. Heinrich Klaasen also impressed with 42* off 19, while opener Travis Head contributed 58 off 44. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with 3-41, while skipper Pat Cummins and T Natarajan claimed two scalps each as SRH sneaked home to a thrilling win.

The triumph against RR was Hyderabad's sixth in 10 matches. They have 12 points at a net run rate of +0.072 and next take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Monday, May 6.

SRH will look to inch closer to playoffs by beating MI

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians contest at the Wankhede on May 6 will be match number 55 of IPL 2024. It will be an evening game that starts at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

Expand Tweet

While Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth in the points table, with 12 points from 10 games, Mumbai Indians are ninth, with six points from 11 matches. When the two teams met in the first half of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, SRH won by 31 runs.

Sent into bat by Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad notched up 277-3 as Travis Head smashed 62 in 24, Abhishek Sharma 63 off 23, and Klaasen clobbered 80* off 34 balls. Both Abhisek and Klaasen slammed seven sixes each.

In their chase, Mumbai Indians fought hard but finished on 246-5. Tilak Varma top-scored for MI with 64 off 34, while Tim David contributed 42* off 22.

If we look at Mumbai Indians' recent form in IPL 2024, they have lost their last four matches in a row. MI's most recent defeat came against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Friday, May 3.

Expand Tweet

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Mumbai reduced Kolkata to 57-5 as Nuwan Thushara picked up three early wickets. However, KKR fought back to reach competitive 169. In their chase, Mumbai Indians folded up for 145 despite Suryakumar Yadav's resolute 56 off 35.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback