When Steve Smith helped RR get over the line and win a drawn super over against KKR [Watch]

Back in 2014, Australian batting great Steve Smith helped Rajasthan Royals get over the line in a tense game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. A part of the league stages was played in the United Arab Emirates owing to the general elections in India that year.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Rajasthan Royals scored 152/5 in 20 overs. Ajinkya Rahane (72 off 59) and skipper Shane Watson (33 off 24) top-scored for RR while Vinay Kumar was the highest wicket-taker for KKR, picking up 2/30. It was a tricky chase for KKR as James Faulkner (3/11) thwarted Gautam Gambhir (45 off 44) and Suryakumar Yadav's (31 off 19) efforts with the bat to take the game into a Super Over.

KKR sent Suryakumar Yadav and Manish Pandey to bat in the Super Over but received a rude shock early on when the former was run out off the first delivery. Shakib Al Hasan and Pandey scored 11 runs in the Super Over and set a 12-run target for RR.

Steve Smith and Shane Watson walked out to bat and with three runs needed to win off the last ball, Smith tucked the ball in the gap towards covers and ran a couple. The duo scored 11 runs, ensuring that the Super Over was tied and RR won the match as they had hit more boundaries during their batting essay.

Take a look at the winning moment below:

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings in the final of IPL 2014 and secured their second title. As for Rajasthan Royals, a last-ball six by Aditya Tare helped Mumbai Indians pip RR for a spot in the top four.

KKR and RR to face each other twice in IPL 2025

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals twice during the regular league season. KKR will play away from home on Thursday, March 26, in Guwahati with RR playing at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 4.

The two teams faced each other twice last season. While RR's home game in Guwahati was abandoned due to rain, they beat KKR at the Eden Gardens, chasing down 224 thanks to a stellar ton by Jos Buttler (107 off 60).

