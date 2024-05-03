"When the stronger team on paper ends up losing the game" - Wasim Jaffer's cheeky dig at Mohammad Kaif after RR's loss against SRH in IPL 2024

Wasim Jaffer recently pulled his former Indian teammate Mohammad Kaif's legs with a cheeky post on X after the conclusion of the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

SRH made a wonderful comeback after being on the backfoot in the second innings and went on to beat RR marginally by one run at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

The Hyderabad side batted first and notched up 201/3 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Nitish Reddy (76*), Travis Head (58), and Heinrich Klaasen (42*).

Yashasvi Jaiswal (67) and Riyan Parag (77) then played well and put the Royals in a good position in the chase. However, a spirited bowling performance from T. Natarajan, Pat Cummins, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the death overs helped the Sunrisers edge the Rajasthan side in a thriller.

After the match, Wasim Jaffer took to his official X handle and shared a photo of himself in the company of Mohammad Kaif, who looked in shock.

Jaffer also added a witty caption, which reminded everyone about Kaif's statement after India's loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia, where he stated that the stronger team on paper lost the match. With a couple of emojis, Wasim Jaffer posted the following on X:

".@MohammadKaif when the stronger team on paper ends up losing the game #IPL2024"

"He won them a lost game" - Mohammad Kaif on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's match-winning performance in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 clash

While reviewing the latest IPL 2024 match on Star Sports, Mohammad Kaif credited Bhuvneshwar Kumar for winning the game for SRH after being in a losing situation. Analyzing the veteran Indian pacer's performance against RR, Kaif said:

"Two runs were required off the last ball and he got a set batter out. Of course, he picked up wickets with the new ball, dismissed Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson, the in-form batters. So the entire credit goes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar."

On the final over of the match bowled by Bhuvneshwar, Kaif added:

"If you see all the six balls, he said he would neither bowl a slower bouncer nor a wide yorker. This is experience that you shouldn't make a mistake in the end. He stuck to his strength and dismissed Powell off the last ball. He won them a lost game. So Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs to be praised, and of course, Cummins and T Natarajan, as 27 runs were required off 18 balls and only 14 came off 12 balls"

