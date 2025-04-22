When Sunil Gavaskar asked Virat Kohli about Anushka Sharma & received a straightforward answer during a KKR vs RCB match [Watch]

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar and ace batter Virat Kohli were involved in one of the most uncomfortable moments in IPL history during the 2015 season. Gavaskar asked Kohli before the toss if his then-girlfriend Anushka Sharma was at the ground for the clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

An unfazed Kohli responded with a 'Yeah, she would be' to Gavaskar and left for the toss. Gavaskar's question did not go down well with fans on Social Media, who slammed the former opener for the same.

Here is a clip of Gavaskar asking Kohli about Anushka and Kohli's straightforward response:

Coming to the contest on the field, it was RCB's opening game of IPL 2015 and one that ended in joy. After conceding 178 to KKR, RCB were led by a brilliant 56-ball 96 from Chris Gayle as they completed the run-chase in 19 overs. Kohli managed only 13 from 15 deliveries in the outing.

Two years later, Kohli and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017. Anushka has been at the stadium for several RCB and Team India matches since.

Shubman Gill was similarly caught off guard at the toss last night

If Virat Kohli faced an off-beat personal question from Sunil Gavaskar at the toss in 2015, Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill was thrown a googly of his own by former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison at the toss last night (April 21). After Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl first, Morrison initially asked his counterpart Gill team-related questions.

However, the conversation suddenly shifted to Morrison jokingly asking Gill if he was getting married soon.

"You're looking good, wedding bells around the corner? Getting married soon?," asked Morrison.

To which Gill responded with a smile:

"No, nothing like that."

Here is a clip of the same:

Gill had plenty to smile about once the game started, smashing a brilliant 90 off 55 deliveries to help GT post a massive 198/3 in 20 overs. His bowlers then took over and restricted KKR to just 159/8 in their 20 overs, resulting in a 39-run victory.

It was Gill's highest score of IPL 2025, and he was adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding knock. GT are currently atop the IPL 2025 points table with six wins in eight outings.

