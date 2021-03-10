When Suryakumar Yadav asked Sanjana Ganesan about her favorite IPL team

Sanjana Ganesan will soon tie the knot with Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in Goa.

Most cricket fans had no idea about the relationship. However, Suryakumar Yadav seemingly tried to give fans a hint about the relationship last year.

Sanjana Ganesan traveled to the United Arab Emirates with the Star Sports team to cover IPL 2020. Before the season began, she posted a photo from the Gulf nation.

Jasprit Bumrah's Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who might know about the relationship, poked fun at Ganesan by asking which team she would support.

Sanjana Ganesan works as the anchor of the Kolkata Knight Riders show 'Knight Club.' She regularly posts pictures on social media, expressing her love for the franchise. However, since her soon-to-be husband, Jasprit Bumrah, is a part of the Mumbai Indians, Ganesan would have been in a dilemma, however, she answered:

"Cricket ki taraf se (I support cricket)!"

Cricket ki taraf se! 🏏 — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) September 17, 2020

While this Twitter exchange did not gain much attention then, it has now gone viral on the micro-blogging platform.

Suryakumar Yadav and other stars unlikely to attend Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's wedding

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan will get married this weekend.

Jasprit Bumrah will get hitched to Sanjana Ganesan on March 14th, but his Indian teammates will miss the wedding because of the series against England. Team India will play the second T20I of the 5-match series on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav has earned a spot in the Indian T20I squad for the first time in his career and will be keen to grab the opportunity with both hands to cement his place in the team. The India vs. England T20I series will begin on March 12th.

Jasprit Bumrah will be marrying Sanjana Ganesan on 14-15 March in Goa 👫😍



Congratulations to both of them! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ah3mlgkOGI — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) March 8, 2021