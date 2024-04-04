"When our team is not performing well, he vents out his anger at me" - KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla on watching an IPL game with Shah Rukh Khan

It is well known that Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and her husband Jay Mehta are co-owners of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

While Shah Rukh and Juhi formed one of the most loved Bollywood pairs in the 1990s and early 2000s, they have also been spotted often enjoying KKR games in the stands. However, Juhi Chawla recently mentioned that the pair aren't the best to watch a match with as they become extremely tense.

She also opened up on how Shah Rukh vents his anger at her if the team is not performing well during an event in Mumbai as reported by IANS News Agency.

"IPL is always exciting. We all are in front of our television sets. When our team plays, it is interesting to watch them and we all are highly tense. It is not good to watch a match with him (Shah Rukh Khan) because when our team is not performing well, he vents out his anger at me. I tell him to tell that to the team and not me. So we are not the best people to watch the match with. I think the same goes for a lot of owners. They all can be seen sweating while their teams play," said Juhi Chawla.

KKR have been among the most successful IPL franchises with two titles in 2012 and 2014 under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir.

They also qualified for the final in 2021 but went down to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash.

KKR are off to a sensational start in IPL 2024

Expand Tweet

It has been smooth sailing for KKR to start IPL 2024, with the side winning their opening three games to sit on top of the points table.

After a tense season opener against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) where they won by four runs, KKR have hit top gear in their next two outings. They brushed aside the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in their second match of IPL 2024.

However, their best was still to come as KKR decimated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 106 runs to make it a hat-trick of wins. Batting first, KKR scored the second-highest total in IPL history with 272/7 in 20 overs.

The bowlers then backed up the heroics from the batters by bowling DC out for only 166 to win by a massive 106 runs.

KKR will look to make it four in a row in their next outing against CSK on Monday, April 8.