"When it was time to win the game, he scored at a run-a-ball " - Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja ahead of CSK's IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has urged the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to bat Dewald Brevis ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in their IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He pointed out that the spin-bowling all-rounder couldn't force the pace when required in the franchise's previous game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

CSK will lock horns with KKR in Match 57 of IPL 2025 in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7. With four points from 11 games, the five-time champions are placed last on the points table and are knocked out of the playoff race.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that Jadeja was among the runs in CSK's clash against RCB but couldn't accelerate when required.

"They are still sending Sam Curran at No. 3 and Jaddu at No. 4. Although Jaddu scored runs in the last match, he couldn't finish the match. After a point, when it was time to win the game, he scored at a run-a-ball. Not okay," he said (14:25).

Chopra opined that Brevis should bat ahead of Jadeja and Shivam Dube should be sent out ahead of MS Dhoni in Wednesday's game.

"I would say play Dewald Brevis up the order. Keep Dewald at No. 4 and Jaddu at No. 5, and then you can send Shivam Dube at No. 6. Dhoni should come to bat when it's required, else he need not come to bat," he observed.

Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 77 off 45 deliveries at No. 4 in CSK's IPL 2025 away game against RCB on May 3. MS Dhoni (12 off 8) joined him in the middle when the visitors needed 42 runs off 21 deliveries, but the experienced duo couldn't help their team avoid a two-run defeat.

"He is not scared and does not have any baggage" - Aakash Chopra on Ayush Mhatre ahead of CSK's IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

Ayush Mhatre smashed 94 runs off 48 deliveries in CSK's IPL 2025 clash against RCB. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra chose Ayush Mhatre as the bright spot in the Chennai Super Kings' batting lineup.

"Ayush Mhatre has come as the biggest hope for Chennai. He is batting extremely well. He is saying he will enjoy every day. What else will a 17-year-old kid do? He is not scared and does not have any baggage. He says he will just keep hitting," he said.

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the young opener needs to be slightly careful while facing Vaibhav Arora.

"He has a good technique. He needs to be slightly wary of Vaibhav Arora because he swings the ball in. Ayush Mhatre stays slightly inside the line and likes to open his arms. So the incoming full delivery might trouble him a little," Chopra reasoned.

Aakash Chopra noted that CSK could spoil the other teams' party in IPL 2025. He pointed out that the bottom-placed team have started playing better and almost stunned RCB in their previous game.

