When Virat Kohli smashed bowler with unique action for massive 30 runs in an over in IPL 2016 [Watch]

Star batter Virat Kohli took everyone by storm during his iconic run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016 season. In one game between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Lions (GL), Kohli smashed a bowler for 30 runs in an over.

The bowler was none other than left-arm wrist-spinner Shivil Kaushik, who had a unique action, similar to that of Paul Adams. Batting first, RCB put up a mammoth total of 248/3 on the board. Virat Kohli played a sensational knock, scoring 109 off just 55 balls with five fours and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 198.18.

Kaushik came on to bowl the 19th over with Kohli on strike, who welcomed the spinner with a flat six on the off side off the backfoot to begin the on a positive note. On the second ball, he hit him for a boundary over covers before striking three consecutive sixes off the next three deliveries in different directions.

He ended the over with a double off the final delivery, plundering Kaushik for 30 runs, taking him to the cleaners showing no mercy.

Watch the over from the iconic clash between RCB and GL in Bengaluru from the 2016 season in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

RCB then bowled Gujarat Lions out for just 104, winning the game by a massive margin of 144 runs in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli-led RCB also made it to the finals that season but unfortunately lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kohli had a phenomenal season in IPL 2016, scoring 973 runs, the most by any batter in a single edition in the history of the league. He also smashed four hundreds in that one season alone.

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL history

Virat Kohli, with 8004 runs from 252 games, including eight hundreds and 55 half-centuries, is the leading run-scorer in the history of the IPL. He is the only batter to have scored above 8000 runs and has the most number of hundreds as well.

Kohli won the Orange Cap in the 2016 season after his unbelievable display with the bat. Once again in he 2024 season, the right-hander bagged the Orange Cap after ending with 741 runs from 15 matches.

RCB will expect their star batter to carry on his form from the previous season as they aim for their maiden IPL title in the 2025 edition. They will begin their journey on March 22, when they play defending champions KKR in the opening game of the season.

