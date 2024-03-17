Where to book tickets for CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opening match?

The official website of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has confirmed that online ticket sales for the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will start on Monday, March 18. Tickets will be sold from 9:30 am onwards.

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai, on March 22. Chennai Super Kings' official website has confirmed that fans can book tickets for the blockbuster clash through PAYTM and www.insider.in

The prices of tickets for the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match are as follows - ₹1,700, ₹4,000, ₹4,500 and ₹7,000. In its instructions, the website made it clear that patrons buying tickets elsewhere other than PAYTM Insider are buying at their own risk.

The Chennai franchise's portal also stated that fans can participate in quiz contests by signing up on the website to stand a chance to win match tickets for CSK's home games.

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions in the Indian Premier League. They beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets [DLS method] in the 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to clinch their record-equalling fifth IPL crown. Before CSK, only Mumbai Indians (MI) had won the Indian T20 league five times.

New Zealand trio joins CSK training camp

The New Zealand trio of Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra recently joined CSK's training camp ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

While Santner has been a key member of the Chennai franchise since 2019, both Mitchell and Ravindra, who had splendid 2023 ODI World Cup campaigns in India, were purchased by the team at the IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai in December.

Mitchell was bought for a whopping ₹14 crore, while Ravindra was signed for ₹1.8 crore. The franchise's other purchases at the IPL 2024 auction were Shardul Thakur (₹4 crore), Sameer Rizvi (₹8.40 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (₹2 crore), and Avanish Rao Aravelly (Rs 20 lakh).

After the tournament opener against RCB, MS Dhoni and co. will take on Gujarat Titans in Chennai on March 26, Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vizag on March 31 and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on April 5. The further schedule is yet to be announced by the BCCI.