"Where are you going to party tonight?” – Nitish Kumar Reddy reveals hilarious sledge during BGT 2024-25

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy opened up about hilarious sledging with Australia's Travis Head in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Notably, Reddy and Head are teammates at Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

Ad

In a podcast with Puma India, Reddy said that when he was batting in the MCG Test - in which he would go on to score 114 in the first innings - Head came up to him and asked him where he would like to party that night. The 21-year-old said that Head was just trying to distract him and throw him off the guard.

“Travis came up to me and said, ‘Nitish, where are you going to party tonight?’—knowing fully well that I wouldn’t. Then he went on, ‘Australia is such a great place. Melbourne is an amazing city, you have to go out and chill.’ He was just trying to distract me. I just told him, ‘Okay, Travis, one day we’ll both go and party!’ During another match, he was fielding at short leg and warned me, ‘Nitish, if you hit me, I’ll hit you when you bowl!” said Reddy.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video here:

Ad

Nitish Kumar Reddy was one of five players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad

Reddy was one of five players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the mega auction held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November 2024. The others were Head, Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma.

In IPL 2024, Reddy was one of the most impactful players, aggregating 303 runs at a strike rate of 142.92. With the ball in hand, he proved to be a valuable addition, although he picked up just three wickets.

The gifted all-rounder will be expected to continue his form for the Sunrisers this season. SRH, who lost in the final of IPL 2024 to Kolkata Knight Riders, will hope to go one step further this time around and repay the faith of their supporters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback