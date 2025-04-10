"Where will KL Rahul go if Jake Fraser-McGurk opens with Faf du Plessis?" - Aakash Chopra on questions for DC ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RCB

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that KL Rahul's batting position might be the biggest question for the Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He wondered whether the wicketkeeper-batter would have to move back into the middle order if Faf du Plessis is fit and available.

DC will lock horns with RCB in Match 24 of IPL 2025 in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 10. The visitors have won each of their first three games, and a win against Rajat Patidar and company will help them join the Gujarat Titans (GT) on eight points at the top of the points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener questioned whether Rahul would retain his place as an opener in the DC batting order or if Jake Fraser-McGurk would partner a potentially available Du Plessis.

"What should you expect from the Delhi team? There are a few questions for them. The Delhi Capitals have won three out of three and are the only undefeated team, but who will open? It's a massive question," Chopra said (3:15).

"Faf du Plessis should be available now. Where will KL Rahul go if Jake Fraser-McGurk opens with Faf du Plessis? You made Rahul open, and he scored 77 and gave a 'Player of the Match' performance. However, what after that?" he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator wondered whether Rahul would consistently be moved up and down the order in IPL 2025 and where Abishek Porel would bat based on the former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper's batting position.

"Will you keep moving him up and down the order? We were talking to him, and he said he thought they would make him open and was ready to play a new role when he was given that, as his name is Rahul and he does all the jobs the teams needs him to do. If he comes at No. 4 or No. 3, where does Abishek Porel play?" Chopra observed.

KL Rahul batted at No. 4 and smashed 15 runs off five deliveries in the Delhi Capitals' seven-wicket win against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 30. However, he was promoted to open in their next game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5 due to Faf du Plessis' unavailability and scored a 51-ball 77 in their 25-run win.

"Don't hold Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma back" - Aakash Chopra to DC ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RCB

Ashutosh Sharma walked out to bat in the 20th over in DC's IPL 2025 clash against CSK. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra urged the Delhi Capitals not to send Sameer Rizvi ahead of Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma in the batting order and to consider playing T Natarajan at either Mukesh Kumar or Mohit Sharma's expense if the left-arm seamer is fit and available.

"I have one more thing. Don't hold Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma back. The job you did by putting Sameer Rizvi in the middle is avoidable. In bowling, I don't think there is an issue. T Natarajan's availability is not known. If he is available, you could think about making either Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma sit out and playing him," he said (4:30).

Aakash Chopra opined that the Delhi Capitals do not have any issues in the spin-bowling department ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He pointed out that Kuldeep Yadav is bowling very well and that Axar Patel, who might not have been among the wickets, is bowling decently and has an impressive record against RCB.

