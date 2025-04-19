"Who is going to rectify that?" - Former India opener blasts Rajat Patidar and RCB after defeat vs PBKS in IPL 2025

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has slammed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their defeat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, April 18. It was the third defeat for RCB at home in as many games this season.

The match was reduced to 14 overs per side due to rain. The hosts batted first after losing the toss at home once again. However, in an attempt to score quick runs, the batters went hard and played false shots, as the hosts were in all sorts of trouble, being reduced to 42/7 under nine overs. All of the top-order batters played rash shots and failed to get going.

A blinder of an innings from Tim David (50* off just 26 balls) at the back end took RCB to 95/9 and helped them bat out all 14 overs. Virender Sehwag called out RCB's reckless batting, criticizing the batters for their poor effort.

“RCB batted poorly. All of them played reckless shots to get out. Not a single batter was out to a good ball. At least one batter should’ve used common sense. If they had wickets in hand, they could have reached 110 or 120 in 14 overs, which would have given them a chance to fight,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

He further said the RCB batters gifted their wickets rather than Punjab's bowlers earning them. Sehwag also highlighted their consistent batting failures at home and the need for captain Rajat Patidar to come up with a plan to win in Bengaluru.

“There is difference between getting wickets and earning wickets. Patidar has to think and come up with a solution. They have not been winning at home. Their bowlers are doing well but why are their batters faltering regularly? It’s not alright if your batters continuously fail at home. Who is going to rectify that?," he added.

While RCB's bowlers did delay Punjab's win, the visitors finished the game in 12.1 overs.

RCB slump to third home defeat in IPL 2025

RCB's woes at home in IPL 2025 continued with their defeat against the Punjab Kings. They have lost three out of their seven games this season, with all three losses coming at home.

Their first home game against the Gujarat Titans resulted in an eight-wicket loss, while the next one against the Delhi Capitals saw them lose by six wickets. On all three occasions, batting has failed to deliver, which is a matter of serious concern for RCB.

With the tournament and the table getting tighter and tense, they will have to figure out a way of winning at home before it is too late and comes in the way of their qualification.

