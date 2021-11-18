"Who is this kid? He's not playing!?" - Ricky Ponting recalls watching Venkatesh Iyer bat for the first time

Ricky Ponting has recalled the first time he saw "real talent" Venkatesh Iyer bat in the IPL nets for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The former Australian skipper's reaction was of disbelief - "Who is this kid?" - as he asked the KKR head coach Brendon McCullum why the all-rounder wasn't a part of the team's playing XI.

Venkatesh Iyer, 26, didn't play in the first half of IPL 2021. He was asked to open the batting in the second half when KKR needed to win most of their UAE games to qualify. His 370 runs from 10 matches at the top of the order took the franchise to its third final, etching one of the most memorable comebacks in the IPL ever.

Speaking on The Grade Cricketer podcast, Ricky Ponting said:

"Venkatesh Iyer, opened for Kolkata at the back half of the season - he's a real talent. He didn't play the first half and ended up bowling some overs as well. He's an all-rounder. I spoke to Brendon McCullum actually in the first part of the tournament. I saw him batting in the nets with us (Delhi Capitals) one day and I said to Brendon "Who is this kid? He's not playing?' He said 'No, can't get him in at the moment' and whatever else."

Ricky Ponting added that KKR adopting an aggressive approach at the top in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 was a reflection of Brendon McCullum's ideology. The Delhi Capitals head coach added:

"And then the rejig after the break, they came back with almost a completely different theory of how they want to play and it was a bit more Brendon's way of going really hard at the top. So they got this kid at the top and he was very good."

KKR failed to breach the last hurdle on their way to their third IPL title and lost to Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs in the final. Venkatesh Iyer did his job in that match as well, scoring a momentum-infusing 32-ball 50.

Venkatesh Iyer made his international debut on Wednesday

Culminating a meteoric rise, Venkatesh Iyer made his international debut on Wednesday. He represented India in a T20I against World Cup finalists New Zealand in Jaipur.

Batting out of position at no.6, he faced two balls in the final over of the match, scoring a four on the first and losing his wicket on the next.

India still got across the line with a couple of deliveries left, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

