Who has been named RCB captain ahead of IPL 2025 season?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have named Rajat Patidar as their captain ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Faf du Plessis of South Africa led the side from 2022 to 2024. However, he was not retained for the upcoming season.

Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar joined RCB during the IPL 2021 season. While he missed the entire 2023 edition due to injury, he returned and impressed in the 2024 season.

The right-hander has played 27 matches for the franchise so far and has scored 799 runs at an average of 34.73 and a strike rate of 158.84, including a hundred and seven half-centuries.

RCB made the announcement on Thursday, February 13, ahead of the start of the IPL 2025 season. The likes of Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori, Virat Kohli, and Shane Watson have also captained the franchise in the past.

Patidar's best performance came last season when he scored 395 runs at an average of 30.38 and a strike rate of 177.13 with five half-centuries. Ahead of the 2025 season, he was retained for a whopping amount of ₹11 crore by the franchise and is now set to lead them as well.

RCB will aim to win their maiden IPL title in the 2025 season

RCB are among those teams that have never won the IPL title. They have reached the finals on three occasions but always fell short.

Last season, they qualified for the playoffs by beating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final league-stage match. They finished fourth on the points table with seven wins and as many defeats, and made it through with a superior Net Run-Rate.

They faced the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator in Ahmedabad. Batting first, RCB posted a total of 172/8 on the board. Virat Kohli (33), Patidar (34), and Mahipal Lomror (32) made vital contributions.

However, the total was not enough as the Rajasthan Royals scaled the target down with four wickets and an over to spare.

