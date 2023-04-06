Who is RR Impact Player Dhruv Jurel? All you need to know about Royals’ new finisher in IPL 2023

Dhruv Jurel made his IPL debut last night (April 5) as an Impact Player for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The former India U-19 player impressed everyone with his fantastic batting performance, scoring 32 runs off just 15 deliveries.

Coming out to bat at number eight against a star-studded Punjab Kings bowling attack, Jurel smashed three fours and two sixes to take the Rajasthan Royals closer to the target. He had a magnificent partnership of 62 runs with Shimron Hetmyer and the duo almost guided RR to an improbable win.

In the end, Hetmyer and Jurel's efforts ended in vain as Sam Curran successfully defended 16 runs off the last over. Jurel tried his best to get his team over the line, but RR lost the game by five runs.

Not many fans knew about Dhruv Jurel's talent prior to the game between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals. Here are some exciting things that you need to know about the player.

Dhruv Jurel Age and Hometown

Jurel was born on January 21, 2001. As of April 6, 2023, he is 22 years and 75 days old. His hometown is Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The 22-year-old player represents Uttar Pradesh at the domestic level, but in the IPL, he is playing for the Rajasthan Royals.

The youngster was the vice-captain of India U-19 team in ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, where India finished runners-up.

Playing style

Jurel is a wicket-keeper batter. He bats right-handed and generally plays in the middle-order. The wicket-keeper batter loves to bat aggressively.

He does not have great numbers in domestic cricket, but last night against Punjab Kings, Jurel smashed the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, and Sam Curran for fours and sixes.

Dhruv Jurel IPL salary

Rajasthan Royals signed Jurel for ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction last year. RR retained him for ₹20 lakh ahead of the 2023 season as well.

He did not receive an opportunity to play in the 2022 IPL season, but RR used him as an Impact Player last night. Looking at his performance against PBKS, he is likely to receive more chances in the coming matches.

