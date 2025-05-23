"Who will play at No. 3?" - Aakash Chopra on questions for RCB ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that one of the dilemmas for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) heading into their IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) would be choosing their No. 3 batter. He pointed out the Bengaluru-based franchise could either bat Mayank Agarwal at No. 3 or promote Rajat Patidar to that position.

RCB and SRH will square off in Match 65 of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. With 17 points from 12 games, Patidar and company are placed second on the points table, and a win in Friday's match will help them leapfrog the Gujarat Titans (GT) into the top spot.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener highlighted the significance of Friday's game for RCB and noted that the No. 3 position will be one of the questions they would have to answer.

"Bengaluru will have to win because you need to reach 21 points. If you reach 21 points, your fate will be in your hands. However, if you drop one game and finish with 19 points, you will have to look over your shoulders, as Punjab can also reach 21 points," Chopra said (3:45).

"They are also coming after a little break as their last match against KKR got washed off. They don't have too many big questions to answer, but one is who will play at No. 3? Do we see Mayank Agarwal playing here, or will Rajat Patidar move to No. 3, and we will see Manoj Bhandage down the order?" he added.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the No. 3 question needs to be answered for the remainder of IPL 2025 as Devdutt Padikkal has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. He added that RCB cannot use either Tim Seifert or Jacob Bethell at that spot since Phil Salt, Tim David, Romario Shepherd and Lungi Ngidi will take the four overseas positions.

"You can even consider playing Nuwan Thushara in this match" - Aakash Chopra on potential change in RCB XI for IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

RCB will not have Lungi Ngidi's services for the IPL 2025 playoffs. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that RCB could even think about playing Nuwan Thushara at Lungi Ngidi's expense in Friday's game to prepare for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

"You can even consider playing Nuwan Thushara in this match because Ngidi will also go, and if Josh Hazlewood doesn't come, you might think about going with Nuwan Thushara instead of Blessing Muzarabani. So one question was whether you will look at Thushara in place of Ngidi, and the second question is who you will want to play at No. 3," he said (5:10).

While praising RCB for their consistent performances in the last few editions of the Indian Premier League, the analyst added that they would wish to book a berth in Qualifier 1 this season.

"Everything else is fine. Bengaluru just have to regain their rhythm, and if they do that, that will be phenomenal. There is one more thing. They have become a very consistent team. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified five times in the last six years. However, you will want to finish in the top two," Chopra observed.

RCB are looking for their maiden IPL title, having finished as the runners-up on three occasions. In the last six years, 2023 has been the only instance they have failed to reach the playoffs in the prestigious league.

