Who will win IPL 2024 final if KKR vs SRH match gets washed out due to rain?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final of the IPL 2024 season at Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. The teams that occupied the top two positions in the league have reached the grand finale and it is fitting given the brand of cricket that they have played.

Both the teams have had rain impact their points tally as their respective games against the Gujarat Titans were washed out. KKR finished in the top spot with 20 points, while SRH took the second spot with 17 points, thanks to a better net run rate than the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

While both Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad had two bites of the cherry to reach the final, the fact that KKR finished above SRH in the league stage could prove to be significant under special circumstances.

KKR's final practice session saw a rain interruption and that could suggest that the weather gods may play a role in the IPL 2024 final. The final does have a reserve day if needed, a scenario that came into effect in last season's final between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings.

However, if no play is possible at all, Shreyas Iyer and Co. will be named IPL 2024 champions as they finished atop the league table.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final: Playing conditions for extra time

The IPL 2024 playing conditions, as per clause 13.7.3, state that in case of a delay due to rain or any other reason, each playoff game would be allotted extra time of 120 minutes to try that the match doesn't have to be taken to the reserve day.

If the final on Sunday is washed out completely, then the reserve day will see a fresh start to the game. However, in case rain stops play after some cricket, then the final will resume on the reserve day from where it was stopped. If even the reserve day is washed out and there is no possibility of a game, the winner will be determined by a Super Over(s).

However, if there's absolutely no chance of any cricket on both the final day and the reserve day, then KKR will win the title for finishing on top of the table in the league phase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback