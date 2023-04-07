Who won the 1st Orange Cap for SRH? List of SunRisers Hyderabad players who finished as the leading run-scorer in IPL 

Senior Australian batter David Warner is the first SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter to win the Orange Cap in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The batter who finishes as the highest run-scorer in an IPL season is awarded the Orange Cap. Over the years, some of the best batters in the world have donned the Orange Cap, which is a testimony to the runs they have scored in the cash-rich league.

Warner became the first SRH cricketer to win an Orange Cap when he finished as the highest run-scorer in IPL 2015. The southpaw amassed 562 runs at an average of 43.23 and a strike rate of 156.54, with seven half-centuries to his name.

However, Warner's heroics with the bat weren't enough to guide the Hyderabad franchise to the playoffs. They managed to finish sixth in the standings, winning seven and losing as many games.

The Australian batter also won the Orange Cap in IPL 2017 and IPL 2019, scoring 641 and 692 runs, respectively. The southpaw has won the Orange Cap three times, the most by a batter in the tournament's history.

List of SRH players who finished as leading run-scorers

IPL 2015 - David Warner (562 runs)

IPL 2017- David Warner (641 runs)

IPL 2018 - Kane Williamson (735 runs)

IPL 2019 - David Warner (692 runs)

SRH aim to bounce back against LSG

The SunRisers had a dismal start to their IPL 2023 campaign, losing to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 72 runs in a home fixture. They failed to make any significant impact with either bat or ball and will be desperate to put their campaign back on track when they face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, April 7.

Meanwhile, the 2016 IPL winners have received a massive boost in the form of skipper Aiden Markram, who has joined the squad and will be available for selection for the game against the Super Giants.

The South African, who has been busy with international commitments, will look to steer SRH into the playoffs. Markram's Proteas teammate and wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has also joined the squad and could feature against LSG.

