Who won the Player of the Tournament in IPL 2024?

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine has been crowned the Player of the Tournament of IPL 2024 after they lifted their third title by beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final on Sunday. This is Narine's third Player of the Tournament award, having previously won it in 2012 and 2018.

The Trinidadian was promoted to the top of the order in IPL 2024 and often set the tone for the Knight Riders alongside Phil Salt. Although the left-hander failed to get a notable score in the final against the Sunrisers, he still finished with 488 in 15 matches at 34.85 while keeping a strike rate of 180.74.

With the ball, Narine took 17 wickets at 21.64 apiece alongside a healthy economy rate of 6.69. The Trinidadian brought up his maiden IPL hundred against the Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, but it went in vain as Jos Buttler's thrilling ton scripted a win for their side.

"Couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift" - Sunil Narine on winning IPL 2024 with KKR

Sunil Narine. (Image Credits: Twitter)

At the presentation ceremony, Narine said that KKR players felt primed to win the title and claimed to be enjoying all three facets of the game. The all-rounder also celebrated his 36th birthday in some style by lifting the IPL trophy on Sunday, May 26.

"Coming into the ground today, it felt like 2012. The feeling is overwhelming and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. I am enjoying my cricket at the moment - batting, bowling and fielding. What helps is when the team is winning."

The 36-year-old admitted that they missed Phil Salt in the final, given their same intent as openers helped the team's cause hugely. Narine added:

"Getting the role to just go out there and express myself, getting team off to a flyer, the support from GG - that was very good. Salty played an incredible season. We missed him but Gurbaz came in and filled the role. Once you have an opening partner with the same intent, it's good for the team."

Mitchell Starc earned the Player of the Match award for his figures of 3-0-14-2, setting the tone from the word go. Later, Venkatesh Iyer's whirlwind fifty helped KKR storm past the target of 113 and to the IPL 2024 title.

