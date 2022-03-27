Who won today's IPL match 2022, DC vs MI - Match 2?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in today's IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai. Lalit Yadav (48* off 38) and Axar Patel (38* off 17) featured in a sensational 75-run stand for the seventh wicket in only five overs to stun Mumbai.

When Axar joined Lalit in the 14th over, the game was firmly in Mumbai’s grasp. However, the duo kept finding the boundaries and eventually pulled off a heist. With 56 needed off the last three overs, Axar launched Jasprit Bumrah for a six over long-on. There was a massive moment in the match at the start of the 17th over as Tim David at long-on dropped a sitter offered by Axar off Basil Thampi’s bowling.

The let-off was to prove costly as the left-hander clubbed Daniel Sams for two sixes in the next over. In the same over, Lalit also hammered a six and a four as 24 runs came off the 18th over, bringing the equation down to 4 from 12 balls. Axar hit the winning runs by clipping Bumrah for a boundary to short fine leg. The MI pacer had an off-day, conceding 43 in 3.2 overs, while Sams was looted for 57 in his four.

DC got off to an aggressive start in their chase of 178, as Tim Seifert slapped four boundaries in the first two overs. Prithvi Shaw joined in by thumping Basil Thampi for a maximum over deep midwicket. However, Delhi endured a horror period after that which saw them slide from 30 for no loss to 32 for 3.

Seifert was dropped by Aryan Juyal, who was keeping in place of the injured Ishan Kishan, off Murugan Ashwin’s bowling. However, the leggie had his man off the very next ball, cleaning up the Kiwi batter for 21 off 14 with a googly. Ashwin made it two in the over when Mandeep Singh (0) slapped a full toss to mid-on. DC’s hopes suffered a massive setback as their skipper Rishabh Pant (1) top-edged a short one from Tymal Mills to third man.

Kishan returned to the field and took the gloves in the 10th over, having undergone some scans on his toe. He immediately made an impact, taking a skier offered by Shaw (38 off 24) off a Thampi short ball. DC sank further into trouble as Rovman Powell (0) pulled another short delivery straight to deep square leg in the same over. Delhi were in big trouble at 77 for 5 at the halfway stage.

Shardul Thakur came in and played a few attractive strokes. However, his cameo ended on 22 off 11 as he top-edged a pull off a good length delivery from Thampi to extra cover. His dismissal seemed to have sealed Delhi’s fate but Axar and Lalit had other ideas.

Ishan Kishan’s 48-ball 81 lifts MI to 177 for 5 after Kuldeep claims 3 for DC

Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan. Pic: IPLT20.COM

IPL 2022’s most expensive purchase at the auction, Ishan Kishan hammered an unbeaten 81 off 48 balls as MI posted 177 for 5 after being sent into bat by DC. The left-handed batter slammed 11 fours and two sixes during his excellent knock to help MI post an impressive score after Kuldeep Yadav’s 3 for 18 stifled Mumbai in the middle overs.

Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma got MI off to a confident start, adding 67 in 8.2 overs. The latter swung into action with a four and a six off Shardul Thakur in the first over. In the pacer’s next over, Kishan chopped a short ball over third man for his first maximum. Thakur’s day got worse as he dropped Rohit at short fine leg off Khaleel Ahmed. MI thus finished the powerplay on a healthy 53 for no loss.

Kuldeep delivered a big breakthrough for DC, having Rohit (41) caught at deep midwicket by foxing him for pace. Anmolpreet Singh (8) also perished to the left-arm spinner’s guile, caught at long-off. Tilak Varma, who was massively hyped in the build-up to the IPL, gave glimpses of his potential with some crunching boundaries. His innings ended on 22 off 18 as he slashed a short ball from Ahmed to third man.

Kuldeep then dealt MI a massive blow, having Kieron Pollard (3) brilliantly caught at square leg by a leaping Tim Seifert. At 123 for 4 after 16 overs, the game was evenly balanced. However, Kishan dominated the end overs to give MI the momentum. He began by swinging Axar Patel for a six and a four, with the maximum also bringing up his fifty.

Two more boundaries followed in the penultimate over bowled by Ahmed. Thakur had a chance to make amends for his poor efforts earlier, but it was just not his day as he conceded 18 in the last over and 47 in his four.

Daniel Sams walloped a full ball for a six over long-off, after which Kishan hit consecutive fours. A helicopter shot was whipped to the deep mid-wicket fence, while the next ball, a full-toss, was flicked to the square leg boundary.

IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Who won Man of the Match today?

Kishan played a scintillating knock for Mumbai to take the team to a par score. Murugan Ashwin struck two crucial blows for MI in his first over, dismissing the dangerous Seifert and Mandeep. He ended his spell with brilliant figures of 2 for 14. Pacer Thampi also impressed with 3 for 35.

For DC, Kuldeep was excellent with his variations, claiming three key wickets. Left-arm seamer Khaleel did well to finish with 2 for 27. In the chase, Shaw contributed 38 before Lalit and Axar played contrasting knocks to take DC to an unlikely victory.

Kuldeep was picked as the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell.

