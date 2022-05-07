Who won today's IPL match 2022, PBKS vs RR - Match 52?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in today’s IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Punjab batted first after winning the toss and posted an impressive 189 for 5 as Jonny Bairstow top-scored with 56. For RR, Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three key scalps. In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal smacked 68 off 41 before Shimron Hetmyer whacked an unbeaten 31 off 16 to take Rajasthan home with two balls to spare.

Jaiswal kicked off the chase in impressive fashion, clobbering Sandeep Sharma for two fours and six in the first over. The fourth over bowled by Kagiso Rabada was an eventful one. Rabada went for 20 but also witnessed the dismissal of Jos Buttler (30 off 16).

The over began with Buttler launching the Punjab pacer for a six over square leg. Three fours came in the next four deliveries. The RR opener was, however, caught at short-third man, attempting a scoop off the last ball.

Jaiswal and Sanju Samson continued to attack the bowlers. In the eighth over bowled by Rahul Chahar, the opener smashed a six over sweeper cover.

Samson’s entertaining innings ended on 23 after he skied a delivery from Rishi Dhawan. Jaiswal reached an impressive 50 off 33 balls, placing Chahar for a single. Three fours came off his bat in the next over bowled by Dhawan.

Jaiswal’s fantastic innings ended when the RR opener hit Arshdeep Singh to long-off. Hetmyer came in and, once again, did a brilliant job as a finished. Devdutt Padikkal fell for 31 off 32, hitting a full toss from Arshdeep to cover.

However, with eight needed off the last over, Hetmyer swung the second ball from Chahar over long-on for a maximum, ensuring Rajasthan did not choke like Gujarat did on Friday against Mumbai.

Bairstow, Jitesh shine as PBKS post 189 for 5 vs RR

Jonny Bairstow returned to form with a half-century. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Jonny Bairstow hit some much-needed form with his knock of 56 off 40 while Jitesh Sharma scored 38* off 18 as Punjab posted 189 for 5. For Rajasthan, Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 3 for 28 to ensure Punjab did not run away with the contest.

Bairstow looked in good touch from the start, punching Trent Boult for two fours in the first over. He kept finding the fence regularly after that. The last ball of the fifth over from Boult was pulled to deep midwicket for a maximum.

Shikhar Dhawan (12), who was the silent partner in the opening stand, fell to a brilliant catch from Buttler off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling. Dhawan miscued a lofted stroke and Buttler backtracked to pull off a one-handed stunner.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa again looked in terrific touch. He raced to 27 before being knocked over by Chahal as he charged down the track. Bairstow reached his fifty in the 13th over with a single off Kuldeep Sen to midwicket.

Skipper Mayank Agarwal, however, perished for 15, hitting Chahal straight to long-on. Chahal also sent back Bairstow in the same over as the right-hander missed his flick and was trapped in front of the stumps.

Jitesh and Liam Livingstone (22 off 14) ensured the Punjab innings got the much-needed final push. Livingstone struck one four and two sixes before being cleaned up by Prasidh Krishna. Jitesh struck a six and two fours in the last over, which went for 16.

IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Who won Man of the Match today?

Bairstow scored an impressive fifty for PBKS while Arshdeep was the best bowler with 2 for 29.

For Rajasthan, Jaiswal top-scored with 68 on his return to the team. His knock featured nine fours and two sixes. Chahal shone with the ball, claiming three crucial scalps.

Jaiswal was named Player of the Match for his fantastic innings.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar