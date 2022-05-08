Who won today's IPL match 2022, SRH vs RCB - Match 54?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 67 runs in today’s IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Batting first after winning the toss, Bangalore put up 192 for 3 as Faf du Plessis led from the front with an unbeaten 73 off 50. Wanindu Hasaranga then claimed 5 for 18 as RCB rolled over SRH for 125.

Chasing 193, SRH got off to a horrible start as captain Kane Williamson was run out without facing a ball. Abhishek Sharma punched Glenn Maxwell towards cover and took off for a quick single. Williamson was caught short at the striker’s end as Shahbaz Ahmed scored a direct hit. Abhishek also perished without scoring in the same over. He tried to take on Maxwell, but missed a length ball and was cleaned up.

Aiden Markram hung around for a while but managed only 21 off 27. His innings ended when he holed out to deep midwicket off Hasaranga. The RCB leggie also ended Nicholas Pooran’s innings on 19. The left-hander tried to slog a googly but could only splice the ball towards short third man.

At the other, Rahul Tripathi continued his impressive run and eased to his half-century. He got to the landmark in style, lofting Mohammed Siraj for a six over deep extra cover. However, the procession of wickets continued as Jagadeesha Suchith (2) was stumped after failing to read a wrong'un from Hasaranga.

Josh Hazlewood ended Tripathi’s fighting knock on 58 as the batter holed out to deep backward square. Kartik Tyagi fell the very next ball, top-edging a pull to point. Hasaranga then completed a five-fer with a double wicket maiden.

After an lbw decision against Shashank Singh (8) was reversed, the batter holed out to long-on immediately after. The leggie then trapped Umran Malik (0) lbw with a full ball pitching on off. The end came in the last over when Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8) was caught while trying to loft Harshal Patel.

Du Plessis 73*, Karthik blitz lift RCB to 192 for 3 vs SRH

Faf du Plessis scored a fine half-century. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Skipper Du Plessis smashed an unbeaten 73 off 50 while Dinesh Karthik hammered 30* off 8 as RCB posted 192 for 3 after winning the toss and batting first. Rajat Patidar (48 off 38) and Maxwell (33 off 24) also chipped in as Bangalore came up with an impressive all-round show with the willow.

The start was far from auspicious for RCB as Virat Kohli registered his third first-ball duck of this year’s IPL edition. He chipped a gentle length delivery on pads from Suchith straight to short midwicket.

However, Du Plessis and Patidar added 105 for the second wicket to put Bangalore in command. Du Plessis whacked Kartik Tyagi for a six and two fours in the last over of the powerplay.

Malik was expensive once again. His first over, the eighth of the innings, went for 20. There were three fours and a six, with one of the boundaries coming off a dropped catch. RCB were 93 for 1 at the halfway stage as Du Plessis and Patidar eased into their 40s. The Bangalore skipper reached his fifty with an inside-out four over cover off Tyagi. The excellent partnership ended when Patidar struck Suchith straight into the hands of deep midwicket.

With the platform set, Maxwell came in and went after the bowling from the word 'go'. One of his standout shots was a six over the sightscreen off Bhuvneshwar to end the 16th over. His innings ended when he dragged Tyagi to long-on. Karthik came in and launched the bowler for a six over deep midwicket.

In the last over bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi, he crunched three consecutive sixes and a four as Du Plessis was happy to watch the action from the other end.

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB: Who won Man of the Match today?

Du Plessis led from the front for Bangalore with an unbeaten 73. He was the glue as the others played around him. Hasaranga then spun a web around SRH batters en route to his five-fer.

For Hyderabad, Suchith claimed 2 for 30 while Tripathi hit a fighting 58.

Hasaranga was named the Player of the Match for his stupendous bowling effort.

