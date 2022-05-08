Who won yesterday’s IPL match 2022, CSK vs DC - Match 55?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 91 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Batting first after losing the toss, Devon Conway (87 off 49) smashed his third consecutive fifty as CSK put up 208 for 6 on the board. Off-spinner Moeen Ali (3/13) then shone with the ball as Chennai bundled out Delhi for 117 in 17.4 overs.

DC did not get the early momentum needed in the huge chase. With Prithvi Shaw in the hospital, Srikar Bharat opened the innings with David Warner. Bharat was dismissed for 8 in bizarre fashion. He attempted a pull off Simarjeet Singh, but the ball hit his forearm and ended up being caught at slip.

Warner looked good for his 19 before being trapped lbw by Maheesh Theekshana. The left-hander missed his reverse and was adjudged lbw. Warner reviewed the decision but it stayed via umpire’s call.

Delhi captain Rishabh Pant came in and struck three consecutive boundaries. At the other end, though, Mitchell Marsh fell for 25 off 20, slogging Moeen to long-on. Pant also did not last long. In the off-spinner’s next over, he chopped one back onto the stumps, having made 21 off 11. Ripal Patel hit a six off Moeen but perished in the same over. Looking for another big hit, he holed out to deep midwicket.

The procession of wickets continued as Mukesh Choudhary sent back Axar Patel (1) and Rovman Powell (3) in the 11th over. Axar was bowled through the gate, while Powell nicked a length ball to the keeper.

Shardul Thakur’s 24 ensured Delhi at least crossed the 100-run mark. Dwayne Bravo ended the match by dismissing Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed off consecutive deliveries.

Devon Conway hammers 87 as CSK score 208 for 6 vs DC

Devon Conway lofts a delivery. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Chennai opener Conway (87) hammered his third half-century in a row as his team posted 208 for 6 after being asked to bat first. Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad (41 off 33) featured in an opening stand of 110. Skipper MS Dhoni (21* off 8) chipped in with a fine cameo to ensure CSK crossed 200.

Both Chennai openers carried on their great form and looked in good touch from the start. Conway struck Axar for consecutive sixes when the left-arm seamer was introduced in the fifth over. Gaikwad then hit back-to-back fours off Thakur as CSK ended the powerplay on 57 for no loss.

Conway decided to tackle the threat of Kuldeep Yadav by taking him on. When the spinner was introduced in the eighth over, the left-hander struck him for two sixes and a four. After a charge down the track for a maximum over wide long-on, he swept one over the ropes at square leg. Conway slapped the left-arm spinner for three consecutive fours in his next over as Chennai reached exactly 100 at the halfway stage of their innings.

After being hit for two boundaries by Gaikwad, Anrich Nortje ended the frustrating opening stand by having the right-handed batter caught off a mistimed pull. Shivam Dube, who was sent in at No. 3, raced into the 30s by clobbering Thakur for two sixes and a four in the 16th over. Conway’s brilliant innings ended when he edged an attempted ramp off Khaleel Ahmed to the keeper.

Dube perished for 32 off 19 while trying to take on Mitchell Marsh. Dhoni, however, hit two sixes and a four to provide the final flourish to CSK’s innings even as some wickets fell at the other end.

IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Conway was the standout performer yet again with the bat for Chennai. His 87 featured seven fours and five sixes and laid the foundation for CSK’s match-winning total. Moeen was brilliant with the ball, dismissing Marsh, Pant and Ripal in quick succession.

For Delhi, Nortje claimed three wickets, although he went for 42 runs. Left-arm seamer Ahmed impressed again with figures of 2 for 28.

Conway was named the Player of the Match for his fantastic knock.

