Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, CSK vs KKR - Match 1?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in yesterday's IPL match as Shreyas Iyer began his IPL 2022 stint as KKR captain on a winning note.

After the Kolkata bowlers did an excellent job of restricting CSK to 131 for 5 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the batters chased down the target in 18.3 overs. Ajinkya Rahane guided the chase with a mature 44 off 34 balls, while Nitish Rana played a nice cameo of 21 in 17 balls.

Rahane looked in good touch from the start, even dispatching Adam Milne for a six over square leg in the fourth over. Venkatesh Iyer also chipped in with a couple of boundaries as KKR eased their way to 43/0 at the end of the powerplay.

Dwayne Bravo (3/20) struck in the very next over, having Iyer caught behind off a fuller delivery for 16. Rana came in and slammed two fours and a six before miscuing a short ball from Bravo to short fine leg. At the other end, Rahane looked set for a half-century but fell to Mitchell Santner while flicking a back-of-a-length delivery to midwicket.

Rahane’s dismissal gave CSK faint hopes of a comeback, but KKR skipper Shreyas (20*) and Sam Billings (25) added 36 to ensure no more hiccups for the chasing team. By the time Billings fell to Bravo, the match was completely in Kolkata’s grasp.

With the wicket, though, Bravo equaled Lasith Malinga’s record for most IPL wickets - 170. In the end, Kolkata were deservedly the winners of yesterday’s IPL match.

Dhoni fifty lifts CSK to 131 for 5 after horror start

MS Dhoni scored an impressive fifty. Pic: IPLT20.COM

MS Dhoni scored a hard-fought 50 off 38 balls, his first half-century since April 2019 in the IPL, as CSK recovered from 61 for 5 to post a somewhat competitive 131 for 5. Coming into bat with the team in all sorts of strife, Dhoni took his time and was on 15 off 25 balls.

The former CSK skipper opened up in the 18th over, smartly smacking Andre Russell for three fours. Having got some momentum into his innings, he drilled Shivam Mavi for four over cover and top-edged a high-full toss for six, which was also a no-ball.

Dhoni was brilliant in the last over against Russell. After whacking a slower ball to deep backward square leg for a four, he whipped the next one past long-on for another boundary. New CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja (26* off 28), who struggled for momentum right through his knock, finished the innings on a high, slapping a full toss over extra cover for a maximum.

CSK’s start was in complete contrast after they were sent into bat. Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) perished in the first over, edging a short and wide delivery from Umesh Yadav to slip. Devon Conway (3) looked nervous on his IPL debut and chipped Yadav to mid-on.

Robin Uthappa looked in great touch as he struck a few handsome boundaries. However, he was undone by the guile of Varun Chakravarthy and was stumped for 28 off 21.

Things got worse for Chennai as Ambati Rayudu (15) was run out following a horrible mix-up with a nervous captain in Jadeja. The latter took a couple of steps down after placing a ball towards short midwicket and then stopped, leaving his partner stranded.

Shivam Dube’s (3) attempted pull off Russell went only as far as midwicket. At 61 for 5 in the 11th over, CSK were in massive trouble before Dhoni played a captain’s knock in his first match after giving up the captaincy.

IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Dhoni scored a well-compiled fifty for CSK, giving their bowlers something to defend. With the ball, Bravo fought hard to claim three big wickets and also equaled Malinga’s record for most IPL scalps.

For KKR, pacer Yadav was brilliant with 2 for 20 as he sent back both openers while Narine conceded only 15 runs in his four overs. Rahane then set up the chase with a composed 44.

Yadav was named Player of the Match for his excellent spell at the start of the game.

