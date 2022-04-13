Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, CSK vs RCB - Match 22?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs in Tuesday's IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Chennai put up 216 for 4. Shivam Dube (95* off 46) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50) featured in an excellent stand of 165.

RCB lost early wickets in the chase and, despite a late flourish, were held to 193 for 9. Maheesh Theekshana claimed four wickets for Chennai while Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with three as well. Tuesday's win was CSK's first in IPL 2022 after four consecutive losses.

Chasing a mammoth 217, RCB crumbled to 50 for 4 in seven overs. Skipper Faf du Plessis fell for eight, mistiming Theekshana to long-on. Virat Kohli perished for one as he whipped Mukesh Choudhary to deep square leg. Anuj Rawat (12) was trapped lbw by Theekshana with one that spun sharply.

Glenn Maxwell came in and took on the bowling right away. However, his innings ended on 26 off 11 as he was foxed by an arm ball from Jadeja.

CSK could have had their fifth wicket as well in the eighth over. But Choudhary’s diving effort at deep midwicket did not yield the desired result and Suyash Prabhudessai survived.

With a mountain to climb, Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed literally threw their bats and gathered a few boundaries. Prabhudessai had a second life when Choudhary put down a simple catch at deep midwicket. His entertaining innings ended on 34 off 18 as he was cleaned up trying to take on Theekshana.

In a bizarre occurrence, Choudhary dropped yet another simple catch offered by Dinesh Karthik off Theekshana. The Sri Lankan skipper, however, claimed his fourth off the very next ball, hurrying Shahbaz and cleaning him up for 41 off 27.

After Wanindu Hasaranga and Akash Deep perished cheaply, the in-form Karthik gave RCB faint hope, clobbering 34 in 14. It wasn’t enough though as Bangalore had fallen way behind the run rate.

Dube, Uthappa lift CSK to 216/4 vs RCB

Shivam Dube displayed superb big-hitting form. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Dube and Uthappa featured in a brilliant third-wicket stand of 165 as CSK posted an impressive 216 for 4 after being sent into bat by RCB. After losing a couple of early wickets, Chennai crawled to 60 for 2 at the halfway stage.

However, Dube and Uthappa launched a brutal assault on the Bangalore bowlers in the second half. While Dube hammered five fours and eight sixes, Uthappa clobbered four fours and nine maximums.

The start wasn’t encouraging for CSK as Ruturaj Gaikwad (17) failed again, trapped lbw by Josh Hazlewood. He asked for a review, which showed that the ball was clipping the stumps. Moeen Ali (3) was run out following a superb diving stop by Prabhudessai. Uthappa and Dube managed to find a couple of boundaries in the next few overs, but RCB were clearly on top.

The momentum shift began in the 11th over when Dube slammed Hasaranga for a six and a four. When offie Maxwell returned to bowl the 13th over, Uthappa clubbed him for three maximums with ease.

The right-hander brought up his half-century by flicking Akash Deep through midwicket for a boundary. The next ball was launched over fine leg for another maximum. The over ended with Dube also reaching his fifty by slicing the bowler over backward point for four.

Mohammed Siraj’s poor run with the ball continued as Uthappa knocked him for 6,6,4 off consecutive deliveries in the 17th over. The carnage carried on in the next over bowled by Akash Deep, which went for 24. This time, Dube helped himself to two sixes and a four.

Hasaranga broke the partnership by having Uthappa caught at deep midwicket in the penultimate over, but not before he was clattered for two sixes. CSK skipper Jadeja perished on the first ball, looking for quick runs. In the last over, Dube slammed Hazlewood for maximums over long-on and deep square leg, finishing five short of a well-deserved hundred.

IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Uthappa and Dube were superb for CSK with the bat as both complemented each other brilliantly to lift the team past the 200 mark. With the ball, off-spinner Theekshana bamboozled the RCB batters and finished with wonderful figures of 4 for 33. Skipper Jadeja also claimed three wickets, including the big one of Maxwell.

For Bangalore, Hasaranga claimed two wickets off successive balls but went for 35 in his three overs. Shahbaz (41), Prabhudessai (34) and Karthik (34) played impressive knocks, but RCB were never in the hunt after a poor start.

Dube was named Player of the Match for his superb knock.

Edited by Aditya Singh