Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, DC vs PBKS - Match 32?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Ahead of the match, there were concerns over how Delhi would perform, considering that another COVID-19 positive case had emerged in the camp, adding to the earlier five.

However, Delhi came up with a superb all-round bowling effort to clean up Punjab for 115 after winning the toss and fielding first. DC openers Prithvi Shaw (41 off 20) and David Warner (60* off 30) then went berserk and added 83 in 6.3 overs as the franchise registered a dominating win, racing to the target with 57 balls to spare.

With no pressure of the asking rate, DC openers galloped along and reached 81 at the end of the powerplay. Shaw began by whacking Vaibhav Arora for three fours in the first over. The boundaries just kept flowing at a rapid pace after that.

Warner did not spare even Kagiso Rabada, hammering the experienced South African pacer for three fours in four balls in the fourth over. By the time the field restrictions ended, Delhi needed a mere 35 runs to complete a commanding victory.

The blazing opening partnership ended when Shaw top-edged a slog sweep off Rahul Chahar and Ellis took a smartly judged catch on the ropes. Warner reached a 26-ball fifty by cutting a short-and-wide delivery from Ellis for a boundary. The winning runs came off the left-hander’s bat in the 11th over, when he pulled Chahar for four to deep mid-wicket.

Brilliant DC bundle out PBKS to 115

Axar Patel (left) celebrates a wicket. Pic: IPLT20.COM

DC bowlers came up with an excellent bowling performance to clean up PBKS for 115 after winning the toss and bowling first. Axar Patel (2/10), Lalit Yadav (2/11), Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) combined to keep the pressure on Punjab’s batters right through the innings. Jitesh Sharma (32) was the only PBKS batter to cross the 30-run mark in the innings.

Punjab began on a positive note as Mayank Agarwal whacked Shardul Thakur for three fours in the third over. However, it all went wrong for the batting side from there. Shikhar Dhawan (9) was caught down the leg side, trying to paddle Lalit.

Agarwal (24 off 15) looked good until he chopped a delivery from Mustafizur Rahman onto the stumps, looking to dab the ball to third man. Liam Livingstone (2) was also back in the hut in the last over of the powerplay as he charged down the track to Axar but was completely beaten and stumped.

Jonny Bairstow’s (9) barren run with the willow continued as he pulled Ahmed straight to deep fine leg. The aggressive Jitesh hit four boundaries in the next three overs as Punjab reached 77 for 4 at the halfway stage. His innings ended on 32 though, as he missed a sweep off Axar and was trapped leg-before. Kuldeep then put Punjab in deeper trouble, breaching the defenses of Rabada (2) and Ellis (0) in the same over.

PBKS’ last hope of a decent total went when Shahrukh Khan (12) nicked Ahmed while trying to find some quick runs. Chahar scored a handy 12, which included a six and a four, but the run-out of Arshdeep Singh (9 off 17) off the last ball of the innings summed up Punjab’s batting effort. The batter ambled out of his crease after missing a swipe off Mustafizur. He was easily run out even though one was not sure whether or not he was attempting a run.

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

There were a number of impressive performances for DC with the ball.

Left-arm spinner Axar gave away only 10 runs in his four overs and also got the big scalps of Livingstone and Jitesh. Lalit got the first breakthrough by sending back Dhawan, while Ahmed impressed again with wickets of Bairstow and Shahrukh. Kuldeep also helped himself to two wickets in an over.

Warner and Shaw were terrific in the chase. While the Aussie hammered 10 fours and a six, the Indian youngster smashed seven fours and one maximum.

Kuldeep Yadav was named the Player of the Match. However, the spinner made it a point to say that the award should be shared with Axar.

