Who won yesterday’s IPL match 2022, GT vs RR - Match 74 (Final)?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in yesterday’s (May 29) IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With the thumping seven-wicket victory in the IPL 2022 final, Gujarat lifted their maiden IPL trophy on their first attempt. Meanwhile, Rajasthan fell short of paying the perfect tribute to their first ever captain, the late Shane Warne.

Bowling first after losing the toss, Hardik Pandya led from the front for GT, claiming 3 wickets for just 17 runs. He got the three big scalps of Jos Buttler (39), Sanju Samson (14) and Shimron Hetmyer (11) as RR were held to 130/9.

In the chase, Shubman Gill (45* off 43) and Hardik (34 off 30) featured in a crucial third-wicket stand of 63 runs. David Miller (32* off 19) then put the finishing touches with a stroke-filled cameo as the Titans got home with 11 balls to spare.

Rajasthan could have had Gill in the first over as he flicked a length ball from Trent Boult and got an inside edge onto his thigh. The ball lobbed towards the forward square leg but Yuzvendra Chahal could not hold onto the chance. Prasidh Krishna gave RR hope by cleaning up Wriddhiman Saha (5) with a good length ball that seamed in and found the gap between the bat and the pad.

Matthew Wade’s poor IPL 2022 ended on a disappointing note as he miscued his attempted flick off Boult. The ball did not seem to come on to the bat and the left-hander ended up getting caught at short midwicket for eight. GT ended their powerplay at 31/2 as RR’s bowlers kept their team in the game.

With the run rate not an issue, Gill and Gujarat skipper Hardik batted sensibly. They rotated the strike while hitting the odd boundary in between to ensure the pressure never builds up.

Ravichandran Ashwin then was introduced in the 12th over. Hardik hit him for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries to bring up the fifty-run stand.

The steady partnership was broken when Chahal had Hardik caught at slip. Following Hardik’s dismissal, though, Gill and Miller completed the formalities without any trouble. Miller looked in great touch again, striking three fours and a six.

Having batted patiently for the most part, Gill sealed victory for GT in emphatic fashion, pulling Obed McCoy over deep square leg for a maximum.

Hardik Pandya claims 3/17 as GT restrict RR to 130/9

Hardik Pandya celebrates the dismissal of Jos Buttler. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Gujarat skipper Hardik was brilliant with the ball with figures of 3/17 as Rajasthan were restricted to 130/9 after they won the toss and batted first. Except Buttler (39 off 35), none of the batters could make any substantial contribution as GT dominated proceedings.

After a slow start, Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the RR innings some momentum as he struck a couple of sixes. However, his innings ended on 22 of 16 as he miscued a short ball from Yash Dayal to deep square leg. Samson fell to his counterpart, trying to pull a ball that wasn’t short enough. He only managed to sky the ball to short third man.

A couple of well-timed boundaries from Buttler off Mohammed Shami saw RR reaching a decent 71/2 at the halfway stage. However, it all went wrong for the batting side from that point. Devdutt Padikkal could not get any rhythm into his innings. He was dismissed for two runs off 10 balls, slashing a cut off Rashid Khan to short third man.

RR were in massive trouble at 79/4 as Buttler nicked Hardik to the keeper, trying to run a ball outside off stump down to third man. Hetmyer hit a couple of well-timed boundaries off the Gujarat captain. However, having made 11, he chipped a simple return catch to the bowler.

Ashwin (6) also fell cheaply, holing out to long-on off R. Sai Kishore. RR kept losing wickets and the innings ended in perfect fashion for Gujarat as Shami yorked Riyan Parag (15) off the last ball.

IPL 2022, GT vs RR (Final): Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya lifted his game with the ball in the all-important final, claiming three big wickets of Buttler, Samson and Hetmyer. Rashid was brilliant once again with figures of 1/18.

Pandya impressed with the bat as well, scoring an important 34 to calm the nerves after the early loss of two wickets. Gill played the anchor role to perfection while Miller typified GT's domination with a quickfire knock at the end.

For Rajasthan, Buttler once again top-scored, but this time he only managed 39 off 35 balls.

GT skipper Hardik was the deserved 'Player of the Match' for his fantastic all-round effort in the final.

