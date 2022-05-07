Who won yesterday’s IPL match 2022, LSG vs KKR - Match 53?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 75 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

Batting first after losing the toss, LSG put up 176 for 7 as Quinton de Kock hammered 50 in 29 balls. In response, KKR crumbled to 101 all-out in 14.3 overs as Avesh Khan and Jason Holder picked up three wickets each. With the win, Lucknow also claimed the top spot in the IPL 2022 points table.

Chasing 177, Kolkata crumbled to 25 for 4 in the powerplay. Mohsin Khan sent back Baba Indrajith (0) in the first over as the batter top-edged a pull. Shreyas Iyer (6) also fell to the short ball, miscuing a pull off Dushmantha Chameera.

Opener Aaron Finch’s (14) poor run continued as he attempted to upper-cut a rising delivery from Holder but only managed another top edge. Nitish Rana (2) was then cleaned up by Avesh with a yorker-length delivery.

Andre Russell lifted KKR’s spirits by taking on fellow West Indian Holder. In the 9th over of the innings, he clobbered the LSG pacer for three sixes and a four. After the 25-run over, he clubbed leggie Ravi Bishnoi for a maximum over cow corner. Thanks to Russell, Kolkata reached 64 for 4 at the halfway stage of their innings.

KKR’s hero of the last match, Rinku Singh, perished cheaply. On 6, he slog-swept Bishnoi to cow corner. Russell’s fiery knock ended on 45 off 19. Immediately after thumping Avesh for a maximum, he top-edged the LSG pacer to third man. In the same over, Anukul Roy (0) was caught down leg while trying to nudge a length ball. At 85 for 7, Kolkata were in serious danger of being bowled out for under 100.

Sunil Narine’s 22 off 12 took them past three figures. The innings, however, ended in embarrassing fashion for Kolkata as they lost three wickets in as many deliveries. Narine was caught at cover off Holder, while Tim Southee pulled the next ball to deep square leg. Harshit Rana (2) was then run out easily as he attempted a non-existent third.

De Kock and Deepak Hooda (41 off 27) played impressive knocks as Lucknow scored 176 for 7 after being sent into bat by Kolkata. LSG stumbled in the middle overs. However, a blazing cameo by Marcus Stoinis (28 off 14) lifted them at the death.

Lucknow’s innings got off to the worst possible start as KL Rahul was run out without facing a ball following a mix-up with De Kock. Taking advantage of the confusion, Shreyas Iyer threw down the stumps at the non-striker’s end, catching his opposite number short of the crease.

De Kock and Hooda did not let the big wicket distract them, adding 71 runs for the second wicket at a brisk pace.

De Kock slammed Southee for two fours and a six in the third over. In the last over of the powerplay, he smacked Harshit Rana for two sixes and a four to race into the 40s. LSG were 66 for 1 at the end of 6 overs. De Kock perished immediately after reaching fifty as he miscued Narine to long-off. Hooda’s impressive innings ended when he mistimed a pull off Russell.

Krunal Pandya struggled during his stay out in the middle and scored 25 off 27. He ended up upper-cutting Russell to deep point. With Lucknow losing a bit of momentum, Stoinis clobbered Shivam Mavi for three consecutive sixes in the penultimate over. He was caught at deep midwicket off the next ball. However, there was more punishment in store for Mavi as Holder also dispatched the last two balls of the over beyond the ropes.

Only four runs came off the last over bowled by Southee, which saw two wickets going down as well. As a result, Lucknow fell short of 180.

IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

De Kock’s quick fifty set up a good total for LSG after they were sent into bat. Hooda also contributed a crucial 41. With the ball, Avesh stood out with 3 for 19. Holder also claimed three wickets, although he was a tad expensive.

For KKR, Russell took two wickets with the ball and hammered 45 in 19. Narine (1/20) was again economical and contributed 22 with the bat.

Avesh was named the Player of the Match for his match-defining three-wicket haul.

