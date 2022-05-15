Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, LSG vs RR - Match 63?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 24 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first after winning the toss, Rajasthan posted a challenging 178 for 6 on the board courtesy of good contributions from multiple batters.

Trent Boult, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna then claimed two scalps each as RR held LSG to 154 for 8. Deepak Hooda (59 off 39) fought a lone battle for Lucknow as the franchise succumbed to their second loss in a row in IPL 2022.

Boult got Rajasthan off to a brilliant start in their defense of 178. The left-arm seamer dismissed Quinton de Kock (7) and Ayush Badoni (0) off consecutive deliveries in the third over.

De Kock smacked a short ball to point, where James Neesham took a good low catch. Badoni was then trapped plumb in front with a ball that pitched on middle and swung in to beat the batter’s flick.

Lucknow were in bigger trouble as skipper KL Rahul (10) fell just before the conclusion of the powerplay. After cover-driving Prasidh Krishna for six, he sliced a short ball from the RR pacer straight to point.

Hooda and Krunal Pandya then attempted to rebuild the innings. They took the team's total to 66 for 3 at the halfway stage.

Hooda kicked-off the 11th over by slamming Yuzvendra Chahal for a six and a four off consecutive deliveries. After skipping down the ground to launch a maximum over long-off, he swept the next one past deep square leg.

The partnership ended courtesy a smart piece of fielding by Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag. Krunal (25) lofted Ravichandran Ashwin towards long-on. Buttler took the catch and lobbed the ball to Parag (who was at long-off) before his balance took him over the ropes.

Hooda completed another impressive half-century. With the run rate spiraling out of control, though, he was stumped off Chahal.

Hooda charged down the track for a big hit. However, he got an inside edge and the ball trickled to the keeper after hitting the pads, with the batter stranded way out of his crease.

Jason Holder came and went for 1, nicking fellow West Indian pacer McCoy to the keeper. The RR pacer made his comeback to the playing XI even more memorable by knocking over Dushmantha Chameera (0) with a yorker in the same over.

Marcus Stoinis kept fighting and contributed 27 off 17 but the ship had sailed for LSG by then.

The comprehensive win took Rajasthan to second place on the IPL 2022 points table. Both RR and LSG have 16 points but the former has a better net run rate.

RR post competitive 178 for 6

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for Rajasthan with 41. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Rajasthan put up a competitive 178 for 6 after winning the toss and batting first against Lucknow.

There was no big score in RR’s innings but Yashasvi Jaiswal (41 off 29), Sanju Samson (32 off 24) and Devdutt Padikkal (39 off 18) all chipped in to ensure the bowlers had a decent total to defend.

For LSG, leggie Ravi Bishnoi impressed with 2 for 31 on his return to the playing XI. Avesh Khan got Lucknow off to a perfect start with the ball, sending back Jos Buttler for 2.

The Rajasthan opener attempted to scoop a length delivery but failed to connect and his off stump went for a walk.

Avesh could have had Jaiswal’s scalp as well when the batter was on 13 but Mohsin Khan dropped a sitter at short fine leg.

The RR opener made LSG pay, clobbering Chameera for three fours and a six. 21 runs came off the over, the sixth of the innings, as Rajasthan ended their powerplay at 51 for 1.

Samson was his usual aggressive self, as he kept clubbing the boundaries with ease. However, the pattern of him failing to convert starts continued. Having eased his way to 32, he sliced a full delivery outside off from Holder to deep cover.

For a change, Padikkal came in and attacked right away. He smacked Stoinis for two fours and a six in the 10th over as Rajasthan reached 90 for 2 at the halfway stage.

Jaiswal’s aggressive knock ended when he skied Badoni and was caught by the bowler. Padikkal was looking good for a big score but perished to Bishnoi in the 14th over. The left-hander holed out to deep-midwicket, mistiming a slog sweep.

Parag (19) and Neesham (14) got into double figures but both fell in the 18th over. Parag slammed Bishnoi to deep-midwicket while Neesham was run out following a mix-up with Ashwin.

Boult (17*) and Ashwin (10*) combined to hit a few crucial fours to ensure RR crossed 175.

IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Jaiswal top-scored for Rajasthan with an attractive 41. Samson and Padikkal chipped in with handy 30s.

With the ball, Boult jolted LSG by sending back de Kock and Badoni off consecutive deliveries. McCoy also impressed on his comeback, claiming two scalps while Krishna also picked up a couple.

For Lucknow, leggie Bishnoi was the best bowler with 2 for 31. Hooda’s 59 was the only piece of resistance in LSG’s chase.

Boult was named Player of the Match for his two wickets and unbeaten 17 off 9 balls.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar