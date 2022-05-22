Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, MI vs DC - Match 69?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The loss knocked Delhi out of the tournament, sending the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) into the playoffs.

Mumbai were chasing 160 for victory and the game was in the balance at 95/3 in the 15th over. DC had just dismissed Dewald Brevis (37 off 33) and should have had Tim David first ball, caught behind off Shardul Thakur.

The appeal for caught behind was turned down, after which Delhi did not go for the review. Replays, however, showed that there was a clear spike on the snickometer as the ball passed the bat. To add insult to injury, David got off the mark by clubbling a full toss from Thakur for six.

David ended up smashing four sixes and two fours in his 11-ball blitz, which saw him score 34. The MI big-hitter’s sensational cameo turned the contest on its head. By the time he was dismissed, Mumbai only needed 15 off 13.

They got home in 19.1 overs as Ramandeep Singh top-edged a free hit from Khaleel Ahmed over third man for four. The manner in which the winning runs came summed up Delhi’s fortunes but they had no one but themselves to blame.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan got Mumbai off to a confident start in their chase of 160, thumping Anrich Nortje for two fours and a six in the second over of the innings.

Rohit Sharma, however, struggled for rhythm at the other end. His innings ended on 2 off 13 as he chipped Nortje to mid-on. Rohit’s crawl meant MI could only reach 27 for 1 at the end of the powerplay.

Brevis, who was recalled for this game, slog-swept Kuldeep Yadav for a maximum in his first over, the eighth of the innings. The South African batter and Kishan combined to slap the left-arm spinner for one six each in his next over, immediately after the strategic timeout.

Kishan was looking good for a half-century. However, on 48, he miscued a slog sweep off Kuldeep and was caught at wide long-on.

Kuldeep could have ended Brevis’ innings on 25 but Rishabh Pant put down a skier, only getting fingertips to the ball as it came down. At the start of the very next over, Brevis launched Axar Patel for a six over wide long-on.

Thakur, however, ensured Pant’s drop did not prove costly. He sent back Brevis as the Proteas youngster dragged a ball outside off stump back onto the stumps. What happened the very next ball, though, cost DC a place in the playoffs.

Bumrah claims three as MI restrict DC to 159 for 7

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Prithvi Shaw. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Jasprit Bumrah claimed 3/25 as Mumbai restricted Delhi to 159 for 7 after winning the toss and bowling first. There was no big score from any of the DC batters. Rovman Powell top-scored with 43 off 34 while skipper Pant contributed 39 off 33.

Delhi got off to a poor start, losing three big wickets inside the powerplay. David Warner (5) was the first to go as he top-edged a cut off Daniel Sams to short third man. Mitchell Marsh then nicked Bumrah to slip without opening his account.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



We agree, say



lose David Warner & Mitchell Marsh in quick succession.



Daniel Sams and



Follow the match bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-69



#TATAIPL | #MIvDC One brings two, they say!We agree, say @mipaltan #DC lose David Warner & Mitchell Marsh in quick succession.Daniel Sams and @Jaspritbumrah93 strike.Follow the match One brings two, they say! We agree, say @mipaltan! 👍 👍#DC lose David Warner & Mitchell Marsh in quick succession. Daniel Sams and @Jaspritbumrah93 strike. 👏 👏Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-69#TATAIPL | #MIvDC https://t.co/dwSq7AFlgW

Prithvi Shaw (24), returning from illness, was literally floored by a brute of a bouncer from Bumrah. He completely lost his balance while trying to get out of the way at the last moment but only managed to glove the ball to the keeper. At the end of the powerplay, DC were in trouble at 37/3.

Sarfaraz Khan (10) also fell cheaply, edging an attempted late cut off Mayank Markande to the keeper. Powell gave the innings some much-required momentum, slapping Hrithik Shokeen for two sixes and a four in the 12th over, which went for 20. In the next over, he hammered Markande for another maximum over long-off.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Ramandeep Singh gets Rishabh Pant out for 39.



Follow the match bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-69



#TATAIPL | #MIvDC A big breakthrough for @mipaltan Ramandeep Singh gets Rishabh Pant out for 39.Follow the match A big breakthrough for @mipaltan! 👏 👏 Ramandeep Singh gets Rishabh Pant out for 39. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-69#TATAIPL | #MIvDC https://t.co/lD0C4VPnyE

At the other end, Pant whacked Ramandeep Singh for two fours and a six in the 16th over of the innings. However, he fell in the same over, nicking a wide delivery from the MI pacer.

Bumrah then ended Powell’s innings with an excellent yorker. A couple of sixes from Axar Patel (19*) ensured DC finished with a competitive total.

IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Powell top-scored for Delhi with 43 while captain Pant contributed 39. With the ball, Nortje and Thakur claimed two scalps each.

Bumrah was MI’s standout bowler with figures of 3/25. He got the big wickets of Marsh, Shaw, and Powell. Kishan set up the chase with a fluent 48 before David’s 11-ball 34 crushed DC’s playoff hopes.

Eventually, Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat