Who won yesterday’s IPL match 2022, RCB vs RR - Match 39?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 29 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Batting first after losing the toss, Rajasthan were restricted to 144 for 8. However, Kuldeep Sen (4/20) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/17) throttled RCB’s batters as the chasing side folded up for 115.

Virat Kohli opened the batting with skipper Faf du Plessis during the chase, but there was no change in his fortunes. He was dismissed for 9 off 10, toe-ending an attempted pull off Prasidh Krishna.

Sen then struck a double blow immediately after the powerplay, dismissing Du Plessis (23) and Glenn Maxwell (0) off consecutive deliveries. The RCB captain slashed a back-of-a-length delivery to cover, while the ‘Big Show’ edged one outside off and was caught at slip.

Exactly at the halfway stage, Bangalore lost Rajat Patidar (16) as Ashwin picked up his 150th IPL scalp. Patidar looked to cut a carrom ball, but was late on the delivery and lost his off-stump. Ashwin had a second wicket when Suyash Prabhudessai (2) mistimed an attempted big hit to long-on. His dismissal left Bangalore reeling at 66 for 5.

RCB’s faint hopes were dealt a massive blow when Dinesh Karthik (6) was run out following a horrible mix-up with Shahbaz Ahmed. The latter pushed one to mid-on and looked interested in a run. Karthik responded, only to be sent back. Yuzvendra Chahal fumbled the ball at the non-striker’s end but managed to knock down the stumps just in time. Karthik wasn’t alert enough to spot the misfield. Ahmed himself fell for 17 off 27, becoming Ashwin’s third victim. He tried to tonk the spinner but only managed to sky a catch towards long-off.

Sen came back to pick up a third as Wanindu Hasaranga (18) presented a simple return catch off a short ball. The pacer claimed his fourth wicket and ended the match as Harshal Patel (8) holed out to long-on.

Riyan Parag fifty lifts RR to 144/8 after RCB bowlers rule

Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Sanju Samson once again. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Bangalore's bowlers came up with a commanding performance to reduce Rajasthan to 68 for 4 after RCB won the toss and bowled first. A counterattacking half-century from Riyan Parag (56* off 31) then lifted RR to a fighting 144 for 8. Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga claimed two wickets each to maintain a stranglehold on the Rajasthan batters for most part of the innings.

Siraj got Bangalore off to an impressive start, trapping Devdutt Padikkal (7) leg before in the second over of the innings. Ashwin again came in at No. 3 and began his innings by smacking two consecutive fours. He hit two more fours in Siraj’s next over before giving a return catch off a top edge. The Ashwin experiment yielded RR 17 in nine balls.

Hazlewood then dealt Rajasthan a massive blow, having the in-form Jos Buttler caught at mid-on for 8. The opener attempted a pull but failed to get any timing on the stroke. Sanju Samson came in with a point to prove against Wanindu Hasaranga as most match previews highlighted his poor record against the leggie. He showed intent and hit the Sri Lankan spinner for a four and a six. In the mood to attack, the RR skipper also lofted Shahbaz Ahmed for consecutive sixes.

Samson was looking dangerous but yet again perished to his nemesis. On 27, he attempted to reverse sweep off Hasaranga, but failed to connect and was cleaned up. Daryl Mitchell, who was brought into the playing XI for this match, struggled during his innings of 16, which came off 24 balls. He hit Hazlewood straight to long-on.

RR were in further trouble as Shimron Hetmyer (3) mistimed his slog sweep off Hasaranga. Rajasthan were in serious danger of being bowled out cheaply, but Parag put up a good exhibition of clean hitting to give the innings some momentum. He clubbed Harshal Patel for two sixes and a four in the last over, during which he crossed his 50 in 29 balls.

IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Siraj, Hazlewood and Hasaranga all shone for RCB, claiming two wickets. The trio ensured RR was on the backfoot for the majority of their innings.

For RR, Parag scored an excellent fifty under pressure and also took four catches. He smashed three fours and four sixes to boost the team’s morale. With the ball, Kuldeep and Ashwin were excellent, claiming four and three wickets respectively. Krishna picked up two scalps, including the wicket of Kohli.

Parag was named Player of the Match for his fifty and four catches.

Edited by Sai Krishna