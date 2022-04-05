Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, RR vs RCB - Match 13?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated the Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Set to chase a challenging 170, Bangalore recovered from a mid-innings collapse to hand Rajasthan their first defeat in IPL 2022, getting home with five balls to spare.

Dinesh Karthik (44* off 23) and Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26) featured in a scintillating sixth-wicket stand of 67 to turn the match on its head. RCB had lost half their side for 87 when a mistimed slog from Sherfane Rutherford (5) was brilliantly caught by a diving Navdeep Saini off Trent Boult.

Just as the game seemed to be slipping away, Karthik came in and smacked Ravichandran Ashwin all over the park. There was a whack over backward square leg for four off a no-ball. The free hit was dispatched over long-on for a maximum. The 21-run over, the 14th of the innings, ended with a reverse sweep for another four. The momentum was well and truly with RCB after that.

Karthik slapped two more fours off Saini in the next over, while Ahmed joined in by swinging the last ball over short fine leg for the third boundary of the over. Two excellent overs for RCB brought the equation down to a manageable 45 off the last five overs.

The boundaries kept flowing and Bangalore needed 28 off the last three. Ahmed then walloped Boult for a four to long-on and a six over midwicket to put the chasing side firmly in command. The RR left-arm seamer then cleaned up Ahmed with a full and straight delivery as the batter missed his scoop.

Karthik, however, slammed Prasidh Krishna for consecutive fours in the penultimate over as Bangalore charged towards victory. The win came in somewhat bizarre fashion as Harshal Patel lofted part-time spinner Yashasvi Jaiswal for a maximum.

RCB got off to a steady start in their chase, reaching 48 for no loss at the end of the powerplay. However, Bangalore lost both their set openers in quick succession. Skipper Faf du Plessis (29) mistimed his loft off Yuzvendra Chahal to long-on. Anuj Rawat (26) was then caught behind, nicking what seemed like a harmless length ball from Saini behind the wickets.

Bangalore collapsed in stunning fashion as Virat Kohli (5) and David Willey (0) fell off consecutive deliveries. The former was run-out at the non-striker’s end following a mix-up with Willey. Kohli charged back but couldn’t beat an off-balance throw from an agile Sanju Samson. Chahal broke the stumps in time. Off the next ball, an unsure Willey was castled through the gap between bat and pad.

RR were firmly on top at that point but Karthik and Ahmed were too good in the end.

Buttler’s late surge lifts RR to 169 for 3 against RCB

Jos Buttler (left) and Shimron Hetmyer. Pic: IPLT20.COM

RR opener Jos Buttler (70* off 47) continued his fantastic run with the bat as the franchise put up 169 for 3 after being invited to bat on a sluggish Wankhede surface. With two overs left in the innings, RR were struggling at 127 for 3. However, Buttler took on Mohammed Siraj and bludgeoned him for a four and two sixes in the penultimate over.

Buttler then slammed Akash Deep for consecutive sixes, one off a free hit, as Rajasthan got the much-needed final flourish. Shimron Hetmyer (42* off 31), who also struggled to time the ball, finished the innings on a high, clubbing the last ball for a maximum over deep square leg. 42 runs came off the last two overs as Rajasthan went into the break with the momentum.

RR did not get off to a great start as Jaiswal’s (4) poor run continued. He was cleaned up by Willey in the second over. Buttler was dropped twice in the seventh over bowled by Akash Deep and celebrated his lives by smacking a six over long-off. Devdutt Padikkal (37) also slammed a couple of maximums but could not convert another start. He miscued a slower ball from Harshal and the skier was brilliantly judged by Kohli.

RCB leggie Wanindu Hasaranga continued to have the upper hand over RR skipper Samson. After being smacked for six, he had sweet revenge as Samson (8) chipped the simplest of catches back to the bowler. Hetmyer and Buttler found only the odd boundary in the next few overs before the latter went berserk at the death.

IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Buttler was excellent with the bat yet again for RR. He displayed his versatility, hanging around when things were not going his way. He eventually opened up and ended up hitting six sixes.

Hetmyer wasn’t as fluent as in his earlier knocks. But he played a crucial hand and supported Buttler in the second half of the innings. With the ball, Chahal once again stood out with figures of 2 for 15.

Harshal was RCB’s best bowler with figures of 1 for 18, once again impressing with his variations. Willey and Hasaranga also claimed a wicket each without giving away too many. During the chase, Karthik launched a stunning counter-attack and found excellent support from Ahmed.

Karthik was named the Player of the Match for his game-changing knock.

Edited by Sai Krishna