Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, SRH vs KKR - Match 25?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Sent into bat, Kolkata recovered from a poor start to post 175 for 8. However, Rahul Tripathi (71 off 37 balls) and Aiden Markram (68* off 36) played fine knocks to lift Hyderabad to their third consecutive win in IPL 2022, with 13 balls to spare.

Chasing 176, SRH lost openers Abhishek Sharma (3) and Kane Williamson (17) inside the powerplay. A tentative Abhishek bottom-edged Pat Cummins back onto the stumps. The Hyderabad skipper also inside-edged an attempted pull off Andre Russell onto his stumps.

Tripathi then launched a brutal assault on the KKR bowlers. After pulling Russell for a maximum in the sixth over, he hammered Aman Khan for a four and a six in the next over.

Next, Tripathi took on Varun Chakravarthy and slammed the leg-spinner for 4, 6, 6 off consecutive deliveries. After lofting a boundary over extra cover, he hit a six in the same region and followed it up with another maximum over wide long-off.

Tripathi reached his fifty off 21 balls exactly at the halfway stage of the innings, with SRH at 95 for 2. Tripathi and Markram featured in a fine third-wicket stand of 94 to put Hyderabad in command. The former’s brilliant innings ended when he miscued a pull off Russell to long-on. Markram carried on finding the boundaries with ease after Tripathi’s dismissal as SRH raced towards yet another comprehensive win.

The South African brought up an impressive fifty off 31 balls. He finished off the match in style, clubbing Cummins for consecutive sixes.

Russell blitz lifts KKR to 175 for 8 after Natarajan, Malik shine for SRH

Andre Russell had a good all-round match. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Russell smashed an unbeaten 49 off 25 to lift KKR to 175 for 8 after SRH pacers T Natarajan (3/37) and Umran Malik (2/27) reduced them to 103 for 5. Nitish Rana (54 off 36) steadied Kolkata's innings before Russell delivered the big hits at the death.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Hyderabad struck early as Aaron Finch (7) inside-edged an attempted heave off Marco Jansen. Natarajan then struck twice in the fifth over. He first cleaned up Venkatesh Iyer (6) with a length ball that crashed into the stumps through the gap between bat and pad. Sunil Narine came in and smacked a six, only to be caught off a low full-toss on the next ball.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rana looked good and found a few crucial boundaries. However, exactly at the halfway stage of the innings, Malik cleaned up Shreyas (28) with a yorker as the batter got himself into a tangle while moving around his crease.

Rana smacked Natarajan for a four and a six to give KKR’s innings some momentum. However, Malik struck another crucial blow as he forced Sheldon Jackson (7) to top-edge a short ball towards fine leg. With the wicket, Malik redeemed himself after being struck for two sixes in the over.

Rana reached a well-compiled fifty by whipping Natarajan through square leg for a single. His innings ended when SRH used the DRS, which found that the left-hander had nicked a full delivery outside off from the left-armer.

Russell, however, ensured KKR’s innings finished on a high. Having already slammed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for two fours and a six in the 17th over, he dispatched the last three balls of the innings from Jagadeesha Suchith for 6, 6 and 4.

IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Natarajan and Umran excelled for Hyderabad with the ball. While the left-arm seamer claimed three big wickets, the right-arm fast bowler chipped in with two, including the big one of Shreyas.

In the chase, Tripathi shifted the momentum with his aggressive innings. Markram played a good supporting hand before going berserk at the end.

For KKR, Rana played a mature knock to score a defiant fifty after the loss of quick wickets. Russell came in and did what he does best - pummel the bowling. He also claimed two SRH wickets.

Tripathi was named the Player of the Match for his blistering knock.

Edited by Sai Krishna