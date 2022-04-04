Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, SRH vs LSG - Match 12?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 12 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Lucknow posted a competitive 169 for 7. In response, Hyderabad managed only 157 for 9 in their 20 overs.

With three overs to go, the game was in the balance as SRH needed 33 with six wickets in hand. However, a brilliant 18th over from Avesh Khan (4/24) turned the tide. The Lucknow pacer had Nicholas Pooran (34 off 24) caught at long off with a full toss. Off the next delivery, Abdul Samad (0) nicked a drive to the keeper. Despite conceding a six, Andrew Tye bowled a decent penultimate over, giving away only 10.

With 16 needed off the last over, SRH’s hopes rested heavily on Washington Sundar. However, he perished on the first ball for 18, caught at long-on off Jason Holder (3/34). Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1) and Romario Shepherd (8) also fell looking for big hits as LSG registered an impressive win.

Chasing 170, SRH lost their skipper Kane Williamson (16) in the fourth over. The batter tried to ramp Avesh over the keeper but was only successful in finding short fine leg. Abhishek Sharma (13) also fell before the powerplay ended, slicing a cutter from Avesh up in the air. The LSG pacer could have had another wicket in the over but Deepak Hooda dropped a tough chance off Rahul Tripathi's bat at gully.

Riding his luck, Tripathi smacked Tye for three fours in the eighth over. In the next over, he slog-swept Krunal Pandya (2/27) for a maximum over fine leg. Just as SRH seemed to be getting some momentum into their innings, Krunal struck by having Aiden Markram (12) caught at cover. The batter’s inside-out drive did not get the desired elevation.

Tripathi’s impressive innings ended on 44 as he slog-swept left-arm spinner Krunal straight to deep midwicket. Pooran briefly kept SRH’s hopes alive, but yet again failed to take his team over the finish line.

Rahul, Hooda fifties lift LSG to 169 for 7 against SRH after poor start

T Natarajan kept the LSG batters in check. Pic: IPLT20.COM

KL Rahul (68 off 50) and Hooda (51 off 33) featured in a fourth-wicket stand of 87 as LSG recovered from a precarious 27 for 3 to reach a competitive 169 for 7 after being asked to bat. Sundar (2/28) and T Natarajan (2/26) kept Lucknow under check with excellent bowling performances, while Shepherd chipped in with the scalps of Manish Pandey and Hooda although he proved a bit expensive.

Lucknow got off to a poor start as Quinton de Kock's (1) inside-out drive off Sundar was smartly grabbed by SRH skipper Williamson at short extra-cover. Evin Lewis (1) struggled against the offie and was trapped leg-before as he missed his slog-sweep. Manish Pandey (11) came in and struck Shepherd for a four and a six but perished soon after, caught at mid-on.

Rahul and Hooda featured in a terrific stand after the early wickets. The duo combined to smack Umran Malik for 20 runs in the 10th over. While Rahul hit two fours, Hooda helped himself to a four and a six. When the SRH pacer returned a few overs later, Hooda was again severe on him. After whacking two more boundaries, he whipped a maximum over backward square leg.

Hooda reached his 50 off 31 balls but did not last long after that. At the start of the 16th over, he miscued a big hit off Shepherd to midwicket. LSG skipper Rahul reached a 40-ball fifty and celebrated it by swiping Sundar for a four and a six. His fine innings ended when he was trapped lbw by Natarajan.

The left-arm seamer also cleaned up Krunal (6) in the same over. However, Ayush Badoni (19 off 12) played another fine cameo before being run-out off the last ball.

IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Rahul and Hooda played good knocks to lift LSG after a poor start. While Rahul struck six fours and a six, Hooda slammed three fours and as many sixes. Lucknow’s bowlers were brilliant. Avesh struck key blows at the top and at the death. Krunal stalled SRH in the middle overs, while Holder did the perfect finishing job.

Sundar and Natarajan excelled for SRH with the ball, not only restricting their opponents but also picking up two key wickets each. Tripathi contributed a brisk 44 with the bat, but it wasn't enough.

Avesh was named Player of the Match for his game-changing effort with the ball.

