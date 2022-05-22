Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, SRH vs PBKS - Match 70?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in yesterday’s (May 22) IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The consolation win meant that Punjab finished sixth in the IPL 2022 table with seven victories and as many losses.

SRH batted first after winning the toss. However, three-wicket hauls from Harpreet Brar (3/26) and Nathan Ellis (3/40) restricted them to 157/8. Liam Livingstone (49* off 22) and Shikhar Dhawan (39 off 32) then ensured a thumping victory for Punjab with 29 balls in hand.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Scorecard - #SRHvPBKS #TATAIPL That's that from Match 70 as @PunjabKingsIPL end their campaign on a winning note. Win by 5 wickets in 15.1 overs.Scorecard - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-70 That's that from Match 70 as @PunjabKingsIPL end their campaign on a winning note. Win by 5 wickets in 15.1 overs.Scorecard - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-70 #SRHvPBKS #TATAIPL https://t.co/ujbQsZaUMz

Chasing 158, Punjab got off to an impressive start as Jonny Bairstow cracked three fours off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over. He smacked Washington Sundar as well for two fours in the next over.

The bowler could have had his revenge in the same over but Umran Malik dropped a skier at short third man. The let-off, however, did not cost SRH as Fazalhaq Farooqi cleaned up the England batter for 23 off 15.

Shahrukh Khan was promoted to No. 3 and announced his arrival by whacking Bhuvneshwar for a maximum over deep midwicket. Dhawan then slapped Jagadeesha Suchith for consecutive sixes as PBKS ended the powerplay at 62/1. Malik, however, struck in the next over as Shahrukh (19) miscued a big hit off the fast bowler.

PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal’s sorry IPL 2022 came to a painful end. Malik's first ball hit him on the body. He did not recover from the blow and pulled Sundar straight to deep midwicket. Agarwal’s ungainly stay ended on one run off four balls.

SRH thought they could apply pressure on Punjab. However, Livingstone came in and creamed three sixes in two overs, including one off the first ball he faced from Sundar. Livingstone and Dhawan guided Punjab towards the target without much trouble before the latter was cleaned up by Farooqi for 39.

Jitesh Sharma had a swat at literally every ball he faced and contributed a brisk 19 in seven balls. His cameo ended when he was caught at long-on off Suchith. Livingstone walloped Romario Shepherd for two maximums and as many fours in the 15th over, which cost Hyderabad 23. With two runs needed, Prerak Mankad hit the winning stroke with a boundary off Malik.

Brar, Ellis claim three each as PBKS restrict SRH to 157/8

Harpreet Brar celebrates a wicket. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Left-arm spinner Brar and pacer Ellis claimed three scalps each as PBKS restricted Hyderabad to 157/8 after losing the toss and bowling first. Opener Abhishek Sharma top-scored for SRH with 43 off 32 but no other batter reached 30.

Priyam Garg (4) perished early to Kagiso Rabada, getting a leading edge trying to hit a length ball across the line. Abhishek and Rahul Tripathi looked in impressive touch once again. After Tripathi survived a caught and bowled against Ellis, the duo combined to strike a six and a four as SRH ended the powerplay at 43/1.

Tripathi, however, fell before his innings could flourish. On 20, he looked to sweep Brar over short fine leg but could only find the fielder. Abhishek struck a couple of handsome boundaries before he too fell to the Punjab spinner. The left-hander tried to slog Brar for a maximum but found a leaping Livingstone at long-on.

SRH lost further momentum as Nicholas Pooran nicked a full delivery from Ellis outside off stump and was back in the hut for fiver runs. Brar then beat Aiden Markram with turn and bounce and had him stumped for 21.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Live - #SRHvPBKS #TATAIPL Two in Two for Nathan Ellis as Washington Sundar and J Suchith depart.Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-70 Two in Two for Nathan Ellis as Washington Sundar and J Suchith depart.Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-70 #SRHvPBKS #TATAIPL https://t.co/TMTm9fSOEd

With five overs to go, Hyderabad were struggling at 96/5. Washington Sundar (25 off 19) and Romario Shepherd (26* off 15) played handy knocks to lift the team past 150. Ellis sent back Sundar and Jagadeesha Suchith (0) in the last over while Bhuvneshwar was run out for one run.

IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Brar stole the show for PBKS with the ball. He claimed the key SRH scalps of Abhishek, Tripathi and Markram. Ellis then chipped in with the wickets of Pooran, Sundar and Suchith. With the bat, Livingstone signed off on a brilliant tournament with 49* off 22. Dhawan contributed a crucial 39.

For SRH, opener Abhishek top-scored with a fluent 43. Farooqi impressed with the ball, cleaning up Bairstow and Dhawan.

Brar was named Player of the Match for his three-fer that set the tone for the contest.

Edited by Aditya Singh