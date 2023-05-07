"Whole team is shameless"- Fans brutally troll RCB after their thrashing loss against DC in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced the wrath of their fans after they suffered a seven-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, May 6 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

After opting to bat first, RCB notched up a decent total of 181/4 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli (55 of 46 balls) hit his sixth half-century of the season and also became the first player to breach the 7000 runs mark in IPL history. However, he could not accelerate after getting set and ended up with a mediocre strike rate of 119.57.

The skipper Faf du Plessis contributed 45 off 32 balls. Then, Mahipal Lomror (54* off 29 balls) provided a fine flourish for the team, with a wonderful fifty.

DC batters took a different route than that of RCB top-order and went all guns blazing from the beginning. Philip Salt (87 off 45 balls) led the way with a sensational knock as the Capitals cruised to victory in 16.4 overs. All the DC batters played with aggressive intent and completely dismantled Bangalore's bowling attack.

Fans took note of RCB's disappointing loss against DC and expressed their views on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

#DCvRCB #IPL2O23 If performance zero, attitude 100 had a face, RCB would have atleast won one trophy.

Mi lost

CSK won

Perfect day

RCB lostMi lostCSK wonPerfect day RCB lostMi lostCSK wonPerfect day 🚬https://t.co/1mMG6nz0KX

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 On such a good, flat batting pitch RCB were clearly 20 runs short. That’s why it is so important to know which gear to bat in while assessing the match situation. T-20 is a fast-changing format #RCBvDC On such a good, flat batting pitch RCB were clearly 20 runs short. That’s why it is so important to know which gear to bat in while assessing the match situation. T-20 is a fast-changing format #RCBvDC

#DCvRCB #DCvsRCB #RCBvsDC Siraj, Harshal Patel and other RCB players returning to earth after flying high for few days Siraj, Harshal Patel and other RCB players returning to earth after flying high for few days 😂.#DCvRCB #DCvsRCB #RCBvsDC https://t.co/J8gVr0gmMW

Missed Faf 's stumping on 2 in IPL 2021 final. Faf smashed 86 as CSK beat KKR by 27 runs



Dropped Buttler on 66 in IPL 2022 Qualifier. Buttler smashed 106 as Rajasthan eliminated RCB



Dropped Salt on 17. Salt went on to hit 87 as RCB 's campaign suffer a huge blow Dinesh KarthikMissed Faf 's stumping on 2 in IPL 2021 final. Faf smashed 86 as CSK beat KKR by 27 runsDropped Buttler on 66 in IPL 2022 Qualifier. Buttler smashed 106 as Rajasthan eliminated RCBDropped Salt on 17. Salt went on to hit 87 as RCB 's campaign suffer a huge blow https://t.co/fbl22rLv43

What a perfect weekend for CSK fans

CSK won , MI lost , RCB lost .What a perfect weekend for CSK fanshttps://t.co/5LjJHTRlT2

RK @MahiGOAT07 admit it or not but due to Virat Knock RCB lost match today admit it or not but due to Virat Knock RCB lost match today https://t.co/sXf6p8NDzf

Virat Kohli thinks he was removed from captaincy because of Ganguly, that's why during last encounter he gave a stare to his senior (Ganguly) and disrespect him.

And today Ganguly's team has defeated Kohli's team that too brutally…



And today Ganguly’s team has defeated Kohli’s team that too brutally… This is Virat Kohli, former ICT & RCB captain.Virat Kohli thinks he was removed from captaincy because of Ganguly, that’s why during last encounter he gave a stare to his senior (Ganguly) and disrespect him.And today Ganguly’s team has defeated Kohli’s team that too brutally… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This is Virat Kohli, former ICT & RCB captain.Virat Kohli thinks he was removed from captaincy because of Ganguly, that’s why during last encounter he gave a stare to his senior (Ganguly) and disrespect him.And today Ganguly’s team has defeated Kohli’s team that too brutally… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/K6HadsM93K

Aditi. @Sassy_Soul_ No words for RCB, the whole team is Shameless and they don't care about their fans actually no one cares but it's been 15 yrs they don't even try their best to win, they don't wanna win they enjoy it when their loyal and cry for them no matter what it hurts a lot but who cares No words for RCB, the whole team is Shameless and they don't care about their fans actually no one cares but it's been 15 yrs they don't even try their best to win, they don't wanna win they enjoy it when their loyal and cry for them no matter what it hurts a lot but who cares

50 in next match



Kohli - I will hit RCB fan's 50 in next match https://t.co/FJUyBTXwDh

Sagar @sagarcasm Fair Play committee to RCB points Fair Play committee to RCB points https://t.co/swdL8CFHJX

"We didn't maximize our innings"- RCB captain Faf du Plessis after loss against DC

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis reflected on the loss and pointed out their shortcomings in the first innings while batting.

Faf revealed that dew in the second half of the game made matters even worse for them. The 38-year-old also credited the DC batters for their clinical show and felt that they forced his bowlers to make mistakes.

"I think we felt pretty close. Thought 185 was par. But there was dew later on and they batted really well. On a wicket like that, you would like the spinners to be more in the game. The pressure they put on the spinners probably made them bowl bad balls. Thought the spinners got too much square on a surface like this. We didn't maximize our innings.

"Thought there was little more in there. During the time-out, felt 185 was par. Maxi has been doing well at 4. Thought, we could push him up today. Anuj is hitting the ball well. I was really pleased to see Mahipal come in and play really well. Hopefully, the No.3 position will sort itself with someone putting their hand up. Combination of some mistakes, giving a few soft boundaries."

RCB will next face MI on May 9 in Mumbai.

