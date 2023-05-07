"Whole team is shameless"- Fans brutally troll RCB after their thrashing loss against DC in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced the wrath of their fans after they suffered a seven-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, May 6 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
After opting to bat first, RCB notched up a decent total of 181/4 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli (55 of 46 balls) hit his sixth half-century of the season and also became the first player to breach the 7000 runs mark in IPL history. However, he could not accelerate after getting set and ended up with a mediocre strike rate of 119.57.
The skipper Faf du Plessis contributed 45 off 32 balls. Then, Mahipal Lomror (54* off 29 balls) provided a fine flourish for the team, with a wonderful fifty.
DC batters took a different route than that of RCB top-order and went all guns blazing from the beginning. Philip Salt (87 off 45 balls) led the way with a sensational knock as the Capitals cruised to victory in 16.4 overs. All the DC batters played with aggressive intent and completely dismantled Bangalore's bowling attack.
Fans took note of RCB's disappointing loss against DC and expressed their views on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:
"We didn't maximize our innings"- RCB captain Faf du Plessis after loss against DC
Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis reflected on the loss and pointed out their shortcomings in the first innings while batting.
Faf revealed that dew in the second half of the game made matters even worse for them. The 38-year-old also credited the DC batters for their clinical show and felt that they forced his bowlers to make mistakes.
"I think we felt pretty close. Thought 185 was par. But there was dew later on and they batted really well. On a wicket like that, you would like the spinners to be more in the game. The pressure they put on the spinners probably made them bowl bad balls. Thought the spinners got too much square on a surface like this. We didn't maximize our innings.
"Thought there was little more in there. During the time-out, felt 185 was par. Maxi has been doing well at 4. Thought, we could push him up today. Anuj is hitting the ball well. I was really pleased to see Mahipal come in and play really well. Hopefully, the No.3 position will sort itself with someone putting their hand up. Combination of some mistakes, giving a few soft boundaries."
RCB will next face MI on May 9 in Mumbai.
