Why is Anrich Nortje not playing today’s DC vs RCB IPL 2023 match? 

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje is not a part of the team's playing XI for their match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023 tonight. Nortje's name is also absent from the list of Impact Substitutes named by the home side at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Quite a few fans were surprised to see Nortje's name missing from the list because he is one of the best pace bowlers in the world right now. Some members of the cricket fraternity felt that the Delhi Capitals might have dropped him because he conceded three sixes on the trot in the last match against Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia.

However, the same is not true. Anrich Nortje has departed to South Africa due to personal reasons. Hence, he is not available for tonight's match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Speaking at the toss, captain David Warner disclosed the two changes in his playing XI and said:

"Unfortunately Anrich has gone home for personal reasons, Mukesh comes in for him. And Mitch Marsh comes in as our other overseas player."

Mukesh Kumar replaces Anrich Nortje in Delhi Capitals' playing XI

As Nortje was unavailable for selection, the Delhi Capitals had to make a couple of changes to balance their lineup. They brought in Mukesh Kumar as a replacement for Nortje in the playing XI.

Anrich Nortje's unavailability opened up an overseas spot, allowing DC to bring Mitchell Marsh into the team. The Australian all-rounder missed the last match against the Gujarat Titans as he was sick.

Priyam Garg, who scored 10 runs off 14 balls in the previous match against Gujarat Titans has lost his place in the squad. He is also absent from the list of Impact Substitutes. Aman Khan has retained his place in the XI, after a match-winning knock of 51 of 44 balls against GT.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI and Substitutes: Philip Salt (wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed. (Substitutes) Abhishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya and Pravin Dubey.

Poll : 0 votes