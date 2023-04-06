"Why did Ashwin go to open?" - Aakash Chopra questions Rajasthan Royals' tactics in IPL 2023 loss to Punjab Kings

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) decision to open with Ravichandran Ashwin in their IPL 2023 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

PBKS set RR a 198-run target after being asked to bat first in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5. With Jos Buttler injuring his finger while taking a catch, Ashwin walked out to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal but was dismissed for a duck as the Royals went on to lose the match by five runs.

Reflecting on the Rajasthan Royals' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was taken aback by their call to open with Ashwin, reasoning:

"Why did Ashwin go to open? We were all surprised that what was Ashwin doing there. Jos Buttler was probably injured because he might have hurt his hand while taking a catch, then why was he sitting outside wearing the pads and gloves? Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal can also open."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the surprising move did not yield the desired results, observing:

"When everyone is playing off-position, then why Ashwin? But that's Rajasthan. Ashwin was dismissed for zero off four balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal was looking good, a six off the first ball, but he also got out. Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets with the new ball."

Sanju Samson mentioned in the post-match interview that they didn't want to send Devdutt Padikkal as an opener as they wanted a left-hander in the middle order to tackle Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar. However, Dhruv Jurel, who came in as the 'Impact Player', could have probably been used as an opener.

"You knew that things are going to change" - Aakash Chopra on Jos Buttler's dismissal in Rajasthan Royals' chase

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Jos Buttler's unusual dismissal was probably an indication that things might go awry for the Rajasthan Royals, explaining:

"Then Buttler and Sanju Samson were playing well but the way Buttler got out, you knew that things are going to change. Nathan Ellis' ball hit the bat and then the pad, and caught and bowled. Who gets out like that?"

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes Devdutt Padikkal's talent is getting wasted by batting in the middle order for the Rajasthan Royals, elaborating:

"Then Devdutt Padikkal was playing with Sanju Samson. Devdutt Padikkal is not batting very well. I feel Devdutt Padikkal should find a franchise where his number's place is empty. This player was very different when he was playing for Bangalore because he used to get to open."

Chopra concluded by observing that the Rajasthan Royals lost narrowly despite Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel's best efforts, saying:

"Sanju got out from the other end and then Devdutt also got out. Dhruv Jurel was batting with Shimron Hetmyer, they were batting well, but in the end, Rajasthan fell short by just five runs."

Samson (42 off 25) was the top-scorer for the Royals. Hetmyer (36 off 18) and Jurel (32* off 15) struck a few lusty blows but couldn't take their team across the line.

