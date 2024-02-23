Why did the BCCI announce the IPL 2024 schedule for only the first 21 matches?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, February 22 announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The upcoming edition of the T20 league will kick off with a high-voltage clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai on March 22.

The first weekend will see two double headers. Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the afternoon game on Saturday, March 23 in Mohali, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad in the evening clash in Kolkata.

On Sunday, March 24, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the day game in Jaipur, while Gujarat Titans (GT) will be up against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad in the evening.

The schedule, though, was announced for only the first 21 IPL 2024 matches, which will be played between March 22 and April 7. The full itinerary will be released only after the dates of the 2024 general elections are announced.

The delay in releasing the full schedule is meant to try and ensure that the entire tournament can be organized smoothly in India itself despite elections also being held.

While announcing the IPL 2024 schedule for the first 21 matches, BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying in an official press release:

“As in the past, the BCCI will work closely with government and security agencies, following all necessary protocols and advisories related to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in India. Once the dates for the 18th Lok Sabha elections are announced, the Board will review and address any issues pertaining to the schedule of the first two weeks.

“Subsequently, the BCCI will work in tandem with local authorities to finalize the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the polling dates,” the BCCI release added.

As per the schedule announced for the first two weeks, 21 matches will be played across 10 cities. Each of the 10 franchises will play a minimum of three matches and a maximum of five.

Delhi Capitals will play their first two home matches of IPL 2024 in Visakhapatnam

Interestingly, Delhi Capitals will play their first two home games of IPL 2024 in Visakhapatnam. DC will host Chennai Super Kings in the port city on March 31. Their next match will be at the same venue against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3.

As mentioned earlier, DC will take on Punjab Kings in Mohali on March 23. They will also meet Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on March 28 and Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on April 7.

